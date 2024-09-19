Ken Dorsey Gets Honest About Amari Cooper’s Struggles

The Cleveland Browns offense hasn’t been particularly proficient this season.

Deshaun Watson was missing guys by six or seven feet in the season debut, and while he was slightly better in the win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, it was still nothing to hang your hat on.

Notably, plenty of that has also had to do with Amari Cooper’s slow start.

He’s logged just five receptions for 27 yards despite being targetted 17 times through two games.

Even so, Ken Dorsey isn’t worried about that at all.

When asked about Cooper and his struggles, he claimed that the ball would eventually find him and that he knows he’s going to keep putting in some hard work (via Mary Kay Cabot).

#Browns OC Ken Dorsey is confident that good things will happen soon with Amari Cooper: pic.twitter.com/woaYYFA24H — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 19, 2024

New offensive schemes require adjustments, and that often leads to players finding new roles.

Also, with Jerry Jeudy there, there’s more wealth to spread.

Then again, that hasn’t been the issue here, as Cooper has been targetted early and often; he’s just not getting catches.

He even had two uncharacteristic drops, one of which would’ve gone for a touchdown.

Cooper might be dealing with some pressure off the field as well.

He didn’t get the long-term contract extension he was looking for, and he might be trying to do too much to prove that he was worthy of that kind of confidence.

Whatever the case, we’re talking about one of the most talented and underrated players in the entire league, so it shouldn’t take much longer before he finally breaks out of this slump and gets back to his usual ways.

NEXT:

Joel Bitonio Says Offensive Line Has A Clear Goal