Shedeur Sanders Reveals Why He Doesn’t Want Deion At Camp

Shedeur Sanders has faced his share of criticism, yet there’s a composure and kindness in his demeanor that stands out.

The Cleveland Browns training camp buzzes with energy as cameras capture every moment and fans study each throw.

For the rookie quarterback, that spotlight burns brighter than most. Being the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders brings recognition that few players ever experience.

Sanders understands this reality. He also knows it can become a distraction if not managed properly.

That awareness led to a conversation with his famous father about staying away from Berea for now.

“I don’t want him coming to see me right now because I wanna get to where I wanna go. Then for him to see me. I don’t want him to come and see me get a couple of reps and he’s cheering like a good dad… I know it’s a lot I got to do to get there. It’s kinda like, I just want everything that I’m doing to just focus on this time and I don’t want no distractions because we know how the media will take it and take away from the team, just from him being my own dad, showing up. So, it’s a gift and a curse at the same time,” Shedeur told reporters on Monday.

Joe Flacco currently handles most starter reps while Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel rotate through despite dealing with minor injuries.

Sanders missed Saturday’s practice with arm soreness but returned Monday with a highlight play.

He connected with Luke Floriea for 28 yards on fourth-and-17 during a two-minute drill.

Coach Prime recently underwent surgery for bladder cancer.

He has honored his son’s request for space, even while visiting another son, Shilo, at Tampa Bay’s camp.

For Shedeur Sanders, this camp represents a chance to build his own identity.

Until he reaches his goals, even the most famous father in football will watch from afar. The rookie wants to earn recognition through his arm, not his name.

