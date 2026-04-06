Browns May Be Targeting Prospect Nobody Else Is Talking About

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of decisions to make leading into the 2026 NFL Draft. Fans and analysts alike have put countless mocks together, and are particularly interested in seeing how this team uses their two first-round picks.

While these first-rounders are extremely valuable and could result in two franchise-altering players, the Browns have seven other picks throughout the draft that they can use to round out their roster. The offense has been a major focus during the offseason, given their struggles in 2025. If most fans have it their way, the team will prioritize offense in the early rounds of the draft, particularly at offensive line and wide receiver.

After that, it’s fair game, and teams tend to go after the best available players in the later rounds rather than focusing on positions of need. For instance, the Browns’ defense was solid last season, but if they can get cornerback depth later in the draft, they might use a pick at the position. Former Toledo CB Avery Smith recently mentioned via Sports Illustrated that the Browns were one of the teams he met with, which could be a sign that they’re targeting him in the later rounds.

“Recently, I met with the Miami Dolphins, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Cleveland Browns on Zoom, to name a few,” Smith said.

Having gone to a local college in Toledo could give Smith an inside track to making his way to the Browns, given his recent proximity to the organization. Plus, it’s never a bad idea to have more cornerbacks on the roster, as this is a position that tends to see more injuries than most.

Avery Smith (5’11 196) Toledo + Ball skills with 25 passes defensed over the past two seasons

+ Effective on the blitz

+ Willing and capable in run support

+ 90.2 run defense grade in 2025

+ Explosiveness as evidenced by his 38.5” vertical jump and 10’5” broad jump

+ 77.0… pic.twitter.com/t5YtOeC6oY — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) April 1, 2026

The 2025 NFL Draft was more successful than even the most optimistic Browns fan expected, so there are high hopes for what the team is going to do in this year’s version. They’re expected to hit on their first and second-round picks, but scouts really earn their keep by helping the team identify gems in the fifth round and later, which is where a player like Smith could fall.

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A Surprising Draft Strategy Is Being Discussed For Browns