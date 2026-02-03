Browns May Have A Way To Keep Jim Schwartz

When the Cleveland Browns hired Todd Monken, it meant that they turned down DC Jim Schwartz for the job, someone who was believed to be the top candidate for several weeks. Schwartz is widely regarded as one of the best defensive minds in football, but the team decided to roll with an offense-focused coach to run the ship.

Schwartz is still a member of the coaching staff, but that could change. After the Monken hire was announced, rumors and reports started circulating about Schwartz wanting out of the building, apparently hurt and frustrated by their decision.

Monken could provide a lot of value to the offense, the unit for the Browns that struggled the most in 2025, but losing Schwartz could set their defense back several steps. With this in mind, insider and reporter Mary Kay Cabot proposed a solution to keep Schwartz around, hoping the team could convince him to stay.

“Sometimes, money helps to smooth over some hurt feelings and some ruffled feathers,” Cabot said via the “Orange and Brown Talk” show, adding, “Let’s see if that works with Jim.”

As Cabot mentioned, one of the best ways the Browns could help smooth this over is to give Schwartz a massive pay raise to stick around. She indicated that the team did this with Myles Garrett, who was disgruntled before becoming the highest-paid non-QB in the league, and it could work with Schwartz.

Money is, of course, a massive motivator in any job, and if the price is right, Schwartz might have no choice but to stick around, at least for one season. He built something special with their defense last year, and after the team hit on nearly all of their draft picks, there’s reason to believe they can be even better in 2026.

The Browns have had their fair share of organizational issues over the years, and if Schwartz is truly unhappy, there might not be anything the team can do, even giving him this suggested raise. Only time will tell what he’s thinking and how the team will move forward, but fans are hoping the two sides can figure out an amicable solution for Schwartz and his talents to stay in Cleveland.

