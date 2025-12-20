Browns May Have Found Hidden Gem At WR

The 2025 NFL season may not have been very kind to the Cleveland Browns, but the year was primarily about identifying young talent to build around long-term. The Browns have several needs across the roster, so this season’s focus on player development will be key to the franchise’s prospects moving forward.

Cleveland should feel good about its 2025 NFL Draft class, as several players have panned out and look like keepers. Quinshon Judkins and Harold Fannin Jr. could be the building blocks of a solid offense, while defensively, Mason Graham and Carson Schwesinger are solid in their own right.

Fannin has turned into the offense’s first read in the passing game, though that largely says more about the state of the wide receiver room. Jerry Jeudy was expected to lead the team in targets and production, but the veteran has largely regressed this year.

Fortunately, Isaiah Bond has started to show more in recent weeks as the deep threat head coach Kevin Stefanski has sorely missed.

Bond went undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft largely due to legal issues, but was considered a well-regarded prospect.

In fact, Jay Crawford believes that Bond is another hidden gem that general manager Andrew Berry uncovered via the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show.

“I think there is something there, I think he is a legitimate threat,” Crawford said.

Bond signed a three-year contract after the draft that was fully guaranteed, and so far, that looks like a steal.

While he has largely been used on deep-passing plays, Bond has more in his toolkit as far as the short and intermediate areas of the field.

Hopefully, Bond continues to develop as a wideout because the Browns need all the offensive help they can get.

