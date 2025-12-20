Insider Reveals ‘Shocking Stat’ About Quinshon Judkins

There is no denying that rookie running back Quinshon Judkins is a legitimate talent and has already exceeded expectations in his first NFL season. His power, vision, and ability to grind out tough yards have given the Cleveland Browns a much-needed spark on offense.

However, as the season has progressed, opposing defenses appear to have caught on. Teams are increasingly selling out to stop Judkins, and it’s starting to show in Judkins’ production.

Cleveland.com’s Dan Labbe recently took a deeper look at the Browns’ offensive struggles and uncovered a telling statistic: Judkins is facing stacked boxes at the highest rate in the league. Defenses are loading the line of scrimmage, daring Cleveland to beat them through the air, and consistently winning that chess match.

“Quinshon Judkins has faced eight or more men in the box 45.95% of the time this season,” host Dan Labbe revealed. “Next up on that list is Chris Rodriguez from Washington, 38.27%, Derrick Henry, 38.2%. Quinshon Judkins is just far and away the guy who’s facing the most stacked boxes of anyone in the league.”

All of this puts the pressure squarely on the Browns’ coaching staff and quarterback Shedeur Sanders to adapt. With defenses keying in on Quinshon Judkins every snap, Cleveland can no longer rely on the same offensive looks and expect different results.

In that sense, the final few games of the season present a rare opportunity. With the playoffs out of reach, the Browns can afford to experiment, self-scout, and challenge their own tendencies.

That could mean more pre-snap motion, play-action designed to punish stacked boxes, or creative ways to get Judkins the ball in space rather than asking him to run into a loaded front.

NEXT:

Browns Veteran Has Likely Played His Last Game With Team