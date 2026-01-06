Browns May Have Made Big Mistake Letting Former Coach Leave

The Cleveland Browns finally decided to fire Kevin Stefanski as their head coach following the 2025 season. Though the move is arguably justified, some people believe it came a year too late.

The decision to bring back Stefanski following a poor 2024 campaign may have cost the Browns one of the best coaches in the league. Mike Vrabel was part of the organization as a consultant on Stefanski’s staff and was looking to become an NFL head coach again.

This offseason, Vrabel was hired as head coach of the New England Patriots and orchestrated a turnaround that has them in the AFC playoffs as the No. 2 seed. It has to leave Browns fans thinking what might have been.

Analyst Thomas Carrieri recently pointed out that the Browns may have made a big mistake letting their former coach leave.

“14-3 after two straight 4-13 seasons. Thank you Mike Vrabel,” Carrieri wrote on X.

14-3 after after two straight 4-13 seasons. Thank you Mike Vrabel. pic.twitter.com/JT1fTF54mN — Thomas Carrieri (@Thomas_Carrieri) January 5, 2026

Instead, Stefanski followed up a 3-14 season with a marginally better 5-12 campaign. Those dismal results, coming off a playoff appearance in 2023, ultimately cost him his job.

Now, Cleveland heads into its latest coaching search without a top-tier candidate like Vrabel seemingly on the market. He arguably would have been a “no-brainer” type of hire for the Browns to fill this opening, were he available in this cycle.

Instead, the Browns will decide from a collection of potential breakout coordinators and former NFL head coaches looking for another chance. The list of potential candidates is growing by the day, with current Browns defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees among them.

The Browns reportedly will be looking for someone who can best develop young players, based on their outstanding rookie class and potential additions in the 2026 NFL Draft. In addition to finding a head coach, general manager Andrew Berry has named quarterback as the other vital area that needs to be addressed.

Ironically, with the Patriots, Vrabel has not only gotten the team back into Super Bowl contention, but under his guidance, quarterback Drake Maye emerged as an NFL MVP candidate in just his second season in the league.

NEXT:

Browns Will Interview A Familiar Name For Head Coaching Job