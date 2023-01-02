Browns Nation

Browns Might Be Without 2 Key Players For Steelers Game

By

Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders
(Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns rang in the New Year with a great team win on January 1, 2023.

They defeated their Week 17 opponent, the Washington Commanders, by the score of 24-10.

It appears that two starting players may have experienced injuries significant enough to keep them out of the season finale in Pittsburgh on Sunday, January 8.

 

What We Know

Jack Conklin and Denzel Ward are both dealing with post-game injuries.

It is unclear the precise times during the game they suffered the injuries.

Conklin has an ankle injury, and Ward has a shoulder issue.

According to Stefanski, the Browns will have to monitor how both players progress during the week before knowing if they can play at Pittsburgh.

 

Jack Conklin

Conklin famously came back from the 2021 devastating torn patella injury in record time to get on the field in Week 3 this season.

Since that time, he has started every game.

Conklin is a steady force on the Browns’ offensive line, and he recently signed a contract extension to stay in Cleveland for the long term.

 

Denzel Ward

Ward intercepted a Carson Wentz pass in Sunday’s game.

He missed three games this season after being in concussion protocol as a result of his Week 5 concussion.

Ward has not had his best season, but he has played better in recent weeks.

Hopefully, both Conklin and Ward will be able to practice and play against Pittsburgh.

The Browns are aiming to win the game and knock the Steelers out of the playoff hunt.

