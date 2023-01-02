Browns Nation

Will Browns Be Playoff Spoiler For 2nd Straight Week?

By

Cleveland Browns v Washington Commanders
(Photo by Todd Olszewski/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns ended the Washington Commanders’ 2022 playoff hopes with their Week 17 24-10 victory over Washington.

This was a decisive and total team win that included four quarters of solid play.

That unfortunately did not happen often in 2022 which makes it all the more noteworthy.

Since the Browns’ win dashed the Commanders’ playoff chances, can they do it again in Week 18 against AFC North rival Pittsburgh?

This is not a meaningless Week 18 game; the Steelers need to beat the Browns (and get some outside help) to get into the playoffs.

Will the Browns be a playoff spoiler for the second consecutive week?

 

Odds Are Not In The Browns Favor

Looking at the Browns vs. Steelers’ head-to-head history over the years, it is not a common occurrence for the Browns to sweep the Steelers.

In fact, a Browns sweep of their two-game regular season series with the Steelers has not happened since 1988.

That is a 34-year drought.

Another noteworthy and very abnormal thing will happen if the Browns win.

It would mark the first time Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin finishes below .500 in his career; the Steelers would end the 2022 season at 8-9.

 

Browns Want To Win Out

Even though the Browns are not in the 2022 playoffs, this team wants to win out.

This season was grueling and arguably doomed from the onset with the 11-game Deshaun Watson suspension.

2023 is filled with greater possibilities for success; winning these final games of the season helps pave the way toward achieving the 2023 goals.

 

 

  1. Tim says

    The Browns ownership, Front office, players and fans deserve to go into this offseason with a victory over the team from western pa. And I believe the Browns will win the game. I am sure the announcers will be talking all about Pittsburgh and there front running fans. When Cleveland fans are the ones who should be talked about. Pittsburgh fans 50 and under have never witnessed losing. They are very easy to root for. I hope and pray the Browns send them home to there sisters and there trailer parks very upset. GO BROWNS!!!!

