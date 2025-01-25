Rumored Browns QB Prospect Has Noticeable Physique Change

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Browns have not solved the quarterback position.

Despite Deshaun Watson carrying a $72.9 million cap hit over the next two years, his performance has been a complete disaster since the Browns acquired him.

The Browns need to be on the lookout for his successor, and a recent viral workout video from one rumored QB prospect should get fans a bit more excited.

MLFootball shared Jalen Milroe’s recent workout video on X.

Even though it was just a 5-second clip of Milroe taking a snap, dropping back, and throwing a pass, he looks to be in noticeably great shape and has clearly been hitting the weights since the season ended.

TRENDING: #Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe is JACKED and has the body of a tight end. 🤯🤯🤯

pic.twitter.com/z9q1yh5fii — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 24, 2025

He is listed at 6’2″ and 225 pounds, which is a strong build for a quarterback.

Milroe has been projected to be taken in the 2025 draft anywhere from around the tenth overall pick all the way down to the second round, as you never know what to believe at this stage of the draft process.

Milroe’s question marks are all based on his ability to be a legitimate, consistent pocket passer at the next level, so as April approaches, the likely focus will be on his mechanics, processing, and arm strength.

The Browns aren’t likely in the market to take Milroe second overall, but if he slips to the top of the second round, he could certainly be in play.

