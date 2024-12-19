Browns Nation

Thursday, December 19, 2024
Insider Reveals Why Dorian Thompson-Robinson Could Have Big Day On Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 17: Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals will square off again on Sunday.

Kevin Stefanski’s team will hit the road for a rematch from their previous loss.

This time, however, the team will have someone else leading the way on offense.

Coach Stefanski announced that he would roll with second-year pro Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

That doesn’t necessarily bode well for the Browns’ chances of winning this game.

Then again, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com still believes he can find success against Zac Taylor’s defense.

In her latest column, she pointed out that the Bengals are amongst the worst teams in the league at defending the pass, not to mention the fact that the Browns’ offensive line is healthier than it was in the past:

“One thing working in Thompson-Robinson’s favor is that the Bengals are 27th against the pass and are 12th in the NFL with 12 INTs. What’s more, the Browns have a healthier offensive line than they did in that first meeting, and Thompson-Robinson should be well-protected.,” Cabot said.

Thompson-Robinson hasn’t necessarily looked sharp in limited action, so there are more than enough reasons to doubt him.

Still, he’s the Browns’ guy.

They liked him out of college and kept him around, and he had even leapfrogged Jameis Winston in the pecking order right before he and Deshaun Watson sustained injuries.

Chances are they want to get a closer look at him and what he can do to determine whether he’s worth keeping around for the long run, even if it’s as a backup.

As for their starting quarterback situation, the Browns will have to explore all their options in the offseason.

It won’t be easy because of their salary cap situation, but it doesn’t seem like their QB of the future is on their current roster.

