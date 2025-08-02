Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, August 2, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Named As Trade Favorite For NFL Star

Browns Named As Trade Favorite For NFL Star

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Browns Named As Trade Favorite For NFL Star
(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

 

The Micah Parsons trade saga has captured the attention of sportsbooks nationwide. The Dallas Cowboys’ star edge rusher recently requested a trade after contract negotiations broke down.

Cleveland has quickly emerged as a serious contender for his services.

Bovada Sportsbook released odds showing the Browns tied for the second-best chance to land Parsons at +600.

They share those odds with the New York Jets while trailing only the Las Vegas Raiders at +500.

The Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans round out the top contenders at +700 and +750, respectively.

Adding Parsons would create an elite pass-rushing duo alongside Myles Garrett, who signed a record extension earlier this offseason.

Parsons has accumulated 52.5 sacks across four NFL seasons. He earned Defensive Player of the Year finalist honors in each of his first three campaigns.

His combination of speed and power would complement Garrett’s skill set perfectly.

Parsons grew frustrated with the lack of progress on a long-term deal that would make him one of the highest-paid defensive players in football.

Cleveland presents an attractive destination for multiple reasons. The Browns possess available cap space and draft capital to facilitate a blockbuster trade.

Their defense already ranks among the league’s most talented units with established stars at every level.

General manager Andrew Berry has shown a willingness to make aggressive moves when championship-caliber talent becomes available.

NEXT:  Bernie Kosar Sees Something Special In Browns QB
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation