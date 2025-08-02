Browns Named As Trade Favorite For NFL Star

The Micah Parsons trade saga has captured the attention of sportsbooks nationwide. The Dallas Cowboys’ star edge rusher recently requested a trade after contract negotiations broke down.

Cleveland has quickly emerged as a serious contender for his services.

Bovada Sportsbook released odds showing the Browns tied for the second-best chance to land Parsons at +600.

They share those odds with the New York Jets while trailing only the Las Vegas Raiders at +500.

Micah Parsons Next Team Odds 🚨 Raiders +500

Browns +600

Jets +600

Cardinals +700

Titans +750

Bills +800

Patriots +800

Steelers +900

Chargers +1000

Ravens +1100

Packers +1200

Chiefs +1200 https://t.co/MLmek9RkKh pic.twitter.com/1HpYzlRG9r — Bovada (@BovadaOfficial) August 1, 2025

The Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans round out the top contenders at +700 and +750, respectively.

Adding Parsons would create an elite pass-rushing duo alongside Myles Garrett, who signed a record extension earlier this offseason.

Parsons has accumulated 52.5 sacks across four NFL seasons. He earned Defensive Player of the Year finalist honors in each of his first three campaigns.

His combination of speed and power would complement Garrett’s skill set perfectly.

Parsons grew frustrated with the lack of progress on a long-term deal that would make him one of the highest-paid defensive players in football.

Cleveland presents an attractive destination for multiple reasons. The Browns possess available cap space and draft capital to facilitate a blockbuster trade.

Their defense already ranks among the league’s most talented units with established stars at every level.

General manager Andrew Berry has shown a willingness to make aggressive moves when championship-caliber talent becomes available.

