Browns Named Best Landing Spot For Pro Bowl WR

The Cleveland Browns made a splash trade heading into the 2024 campaign, making a trade with the Denver Broncos to acquire WR Jerry Jeudy. Jeudy responded by having a career year with the Browns, putting up 90 catches for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns.

He quickly solidified himself as the team’s WR1, and even though his stats weren’t as spectacular in Year 2, he was still the top wide receiver target on this team in 2025 despite a frustrating QB situation.

Jeudy didn’t have much help in the wide receiver room, and the Browns showed that they had more faith in their two tight ends than the other wideouts on the roster. There has been much speculation that the Browns will address that heading into the 2026 campaign via free agency or the draft.

They’ve been linked to several top options, including Mike Evans. PFF recently noted that the Browns are the best possible landing spot for Evans, who is said to be on his way out of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ roster.

“Could we see Mike Evans in Cleveland next season?,” PFF Fantasy noted on X.

Evans has been one of the best and most consistent receivers in the NFL over the past decade, and that level of consistency is something the Browns have been looking for. Plus, his name value alone will command attention from defenders, which will give Jeudy that many more opportunities to make plays and be successful.

Evans, a veteran heading into his 13th year, is no stranger to quarterback changes. He’s had a smattering of QBs throughout his tenure in Tampa Bay, including Tom Brady, who, of course, helped Evans win a Super Bowl.

The Browns’ QB situation might not look the greatest at the moment, but if they can figure things out and bring in a player like Evans, this offense could rise to greater heights sooner rather than later. All it takes is a few key playmakers who are committed to taking this team to the next level, led by a competent quarterback.

