Browns Nation New And Notes (5/17/22)

It is Tuesday, May 17, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are making national headlines with news regarding their starting quarterback Deshaun Watson.

What’s happening with Watson is our lead story on the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Watson Is Taking The Offense On A Weekend Field Trip

On Monday, we learned from Josina Anderson that Watson has invited the offense to a weekend away in the Bahamas.

I'm told #Browns QB Deshaun Watson is treating the offense to the Bahamas this weekend. The trip is for team-building and football chemistry as Watson has also secured a field there to continue offseason workouts. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) May 16, 2022

In addition to working on football, the weekend is aimed to build team chemistry and camaraderie.

His invitation was well-received, and attendance is expected to be very good.

The biggest limitation is expected to be passports; players who do not have one may not be able to get one in ample time.

The obvious question is whether Baker Mayfield will be in attendance; he is not expected to be there.

NFL Rumors: Baker Mayfield unlikely to accompany Deshaun Watson and other offensive stars on trip to Bahamas https://t.co/h5YiH7zdRJ — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) May 17, 2022

While this is garnering nationwide headlines, it is worth noting that Mayfield himself hosted similar events in the past near his home in Texas.

2. Watson Is Expected To Meet With The NFL This Week

Speaking of Texas, that is the location where Watson is reportedly going to meet with the NFL sometime this week, also reported by Josina Anderson.

I'm also told that NFL officials are currently scheduled to meet with #Browns QB Deshaun Watson in Texas this week, per league sources. @BovadaOfficial — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) May 16, 2022

It was believed the NFL would want to talk with him at or near the conclusion of their independent investigation.

We cannot say if that is where the NFL is in its investigation because the league has never been too forthright with the details.

It remains to be seen if this meeting is a precursor to a suspension.

3. Happy Birthday Jedrick Wills!

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills turns 23 years old today.

Wills battled injuries in 2021 and missed four games.

Let’s flashback to 2020 when the newly drafted first-round pick took to social media to show off his dance moves in celebration of his 21st birthday.

