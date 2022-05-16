Browns Nation

2 Browns Coaches Under The Most Pressure In 2022

Cleveland Browns Playoffs
Photo Credit: Erik Drost

 

The Cleveland Browns are doing their part to assemble a dream team of players.

The ultimate goal is a Super Bowl Championship.

Falling short of that, or even failing to make the playoffs for a second straight year in 2022, is going to raise questions and cause problems.

In addition to changing up the roster, coaches could be dismissed if 2022 is a disappointment.

Here are two Browns coaches who are feeling the most pressure this season.

 

1. Joe Woods – Defensive Coordinator

You could make an argument that Joe Woods has been on the hot seat for a couple of seasons.

After all, Woods has Myles Garrett.

That is a pretty good building block for a defense.

Last season, he had Jadeveon Clowney.

He also has Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Yet the Browns’ defense gave up a lot of points in key games last season including 47 to the Los Angeles Chargers and 45 to the New England Patriots.

Stopping opposing offenses on third down was just one of the big issues the Browns D struggled with in 2021.

Woods needs to get it right now and not waste another season of Myles Garrett’s career.

 

2. Kevin Stefanski – Head Coach And Playcaller

Stefanski was the darling of the 2020 season.

The rookie head coach led his team to the playoffs and netted a playoff victory against AFC North rival Pittsburgh.

He won Coach of the Year in a season filled with COVID-19 protocols and issues.

2021 was an about-face.

Things went wrong from the very beginning.

The Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs was a winnable game.

Then, there was the Baker Mayfield injury in Week 2 and the management of it for the remainder of the season.

Playcalling was a persistent issue as Stefanski abandoned the run game and showed inconsistency with plays.

 

Stefanski enters 2022 with new offensive players but the same goal, to win.

If he does not do so, with all of the tools he has been given, there could be trouble.

 

Honorable Mention: Mike Priefer – Special Teams Coordinator

Priefer is a holdover from the Freddie Kitchens’ reign in Cleveland.

Stefanski has great faith in him and has named him interim head coach on the occasions when Stefanski has had COVID-19 and could not be on the sidelines.

Special teams has not been a Browns’ stronghold in recent years.

That should change in 2022 with the addition of a quality kicker in rookie Cade York, and a legitimate return specialist who has a track record of scoring touchdowns in Jakeem Grant.

If Priefer cannot manage a better special teams effort in 2022 with the talent he has been given, he may wear out his welcome.

 

