Browns Nation News And Notes (1/1/23)

By

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Sunday, January 1, 2023, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for their 1:00 PM EST kickoff against the Washington Commanders in Washington, DC.

Happy New Year, 2023, and what better way to spend the day than with Browns football?

Kicker Cade York took to Twitter to wish fans a Happy and Safe New Year shortly before midnight.

Browns fans probably were not feeling celebratory as the clock struck 12:00 AM because their beloved Ohio State Buckeyes lost a heartbreaker to Georgia at that precise time.

Here is the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes which unfortunately is headlined by an Ohio State loss.

 

Ohio State Loses A Heartbreaker In Atlanta

The Buckeyes had a massive lead.

Cleveland fans know all too well not to feel comfortable with that until the final seconds of the game.

It was an exciting game with lots of twists and turns that led to another heartbreak.

 

Browns Week 17 Game Day Uniform Is Revealed

It’s an all-white clean look to kick off the New Year for the Browns.

 

A Garrett Fan Shows Off Sleek Bedroom Decor

Hopefully, Myles Garrett has seen this young fan’s room decor that was part of his Christmas present.

Tony Zontini shared a photo of the Browns-themed decor for his son that included a life-sized image of Garrett on the wall.

Perhaps Garrett can add some autographed memorabilia to this boy’s collection?

Hopefully, the Browns can right the ship and give Ohio something to cheer about on Sunday afternoon.

Happy Sunday and Happy New Year Browns fans!

 

