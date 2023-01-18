Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (1/18/23)

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/18/23)

By

browns logo on field
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Wednesday, January 18, 2023, and the Cleveland Browns are in full off-season mode with a new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz who has a big challenge turning around this team’s defense in 2023.

Here is the Way Back Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

Former Browns LB Dick Ambrose Turns 70

On Tuesday, former Browns linebacker Dick Ambrose turned 70 years old.

As the Browns’ 290th pick in the 12th round of the 1975 NFL Draft, Ambrose recorded 5 interceptions and 9 recovered fumbles during his Browns career that spanned from 1975 to 1983.

Nicknamed Bam Bam, Ambrose is a member of the Cleveland Browns Legends team.

Ambrose famously began studying for his law degree during his Browns career and ultimately graduated from the Cleveland-Marshall College of Law.

He practiced law and served as a judge until his retirement from the bench in 2021.

 

The Fumble Is 35 Years Old

Forever etched into Browns’ history is the play known as The Fumble which happened during the 1987 AFC Championship game on January 17, 1988, between the Denver Broncos and the Browns.

The Fumble is so notorious that it has its own Wikipedia page.

Up until that point, Earnest Byner had a great game with nearly 190 combined yards and 2 touchdowns, but those statistics were unfortunately overshadowed by this play.

Browns fans alive at this time remember exactly where they were and what they were doing when The Fumble occurred.

No one knows what could have happened if Byner scored the game-tying touchdown on this play.

This play is one of several reasons Browns fans believe the franchise is cursed.

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

3 Best Plays Of Browns 2022 Season

18 hours ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Worst Plays Of Browns 2022 Season

20 hours ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles and formally head coach of the Detroit Lions watches his defense at Ford Field on October 9, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan.

Browns Hire Jim Schwartz As Defensive Coordinator

22 hours ago

George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers makes a one handed catch ahead of Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Browns Players Who Exceeded Expectations In 2022

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/17/23)

1 day ago

Browns Uniforms

Report: Browns Could Name New DC Tuesday

1 day ago

Lamarcus Joyner #29 of the New York Jets reacts after being penalized for a helmet-to-helmet hit against Tee Higgins #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium on September 25, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

3 Under The Radar Free Agents The Browns Should Pursue

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/16/23)

2 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Miami Dolphins

Report: Atlanta Falcons Seek Interview with Brian Flores For DC

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/15/23)

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Report: Deshaun Watson's Truck Was Stolen, Crashed

4 days ago

footballs

3 Former Browns QBs On Playoff Teams

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/14/23)

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Pittsburgh Steelers

Nick Chubb Is A Finalist For FedEx Ground Player Of The Year

5 days ago

Miami Dolphins v Tennessee Titans

Report: Arizona Seeks Permission To Interview Brian Flores For HC Position

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/13/23)

5 days ago

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

Patriots LB Coach Jerod Mayo Reportedly Staying In NE

6 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Cade York, Martin Emerson Jr. Named To All-Rookie Teams

6 days ago

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. #71 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bears defeated the Browns 21-20.

What Is The Future Of Jedrick Wills With The Browns?

6 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Former Browns Player Charles White Dies At 64

6 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis finds an opening during the Browns 24-23 win over the Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.

Report: Peyton Hillis Is Off Ventilator

6 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

2 Browns Make First Ever NFLPA All-Pro Team

6 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (1/12/23)

6 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 and Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a defensive play during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals The 2022 Highest Graded Browns Defensive Players

6 days ago

3 Best Plays Of Browns 2022 Season

No more pages to load