Browns Nation News And Notes (1/5/23)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Thursday, January 5, 2023, and the Cleveland Browns prepare to travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in the Week 18 2022 regular-season finale.

Injury news tops the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

Wednesday Injury Report Includes One Surprising Name

Jack Conklin (ankle) and Denzel Ward (shoulder) continue to deal with injuries from the Week 17 win over the Washington Commanders.

Coach Stefanski indicated earlier in the week that it was unclear if they would be healthy and ready to play against Pittsburgh.

The fact that they did not practice on Wednesday is not surprising.

What is surprising is that D’Ernest Johnson showed up on the Wednesday injury report.

He did not practice because of a shoulder issue.

 

Is This Kareem Hunt’s Last Hurrah?

This is likely the final time Browns fans will see Kareem Hunt in a Browns uniform.

This is bittersweet because Hunt is a native Ohioan, and he flip-flopped between wanting to stay and wanting to be traded this season.

In the end, the Browns did not trade him, and they did not offer him an extension.

He will be a free agent at the end of this season.

 

Larry Ogunjobi Has Played For 75% Of AFC North Teams

While it is normal for players to play for multiple teams during the course of their NFL careers, they generally do not stay within the same division.

That is not the case for defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, currently of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Ogunjobi played three seasons for the Browns (2018-2020), and one for the Bengals (2021) and is a Steeler in 2022.

Since he becomes a free agent following the 2022 season, will a stint in Baltimore be up next so he could play for every AFC North team?

Though he is dealing with a toe injury, Ogunjobi is expected to face off against his former team, the Browns, on Sunday.

Happy Thursday Browns fans!

Joe Thomas Is Named A Pro Football HOF Finalist

