Browns Nation News And Notes (10/14/22)

It is Friday, October 14, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to battle injuries as they prepare for the New England Patriots to come to town on Sunday afternoon.

The latest injury report headlines the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Bad News On Browns’ Thursday Injury Report

Cornerback Denzel Ward continues to work through the concussion protocol, but he has not practiced this week.

That is not a good sign for his availability on Sunday.

Also, defensive end Myles Garrett, after being limited on Wednesday, did not practice on Thursday.

For a second straight day, Garrett’s partner in crime, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney did not practice either.

The Browns’ defense has been battered and beaten for weeks, and this storyline looks to continue going into the Week 6 game.

2. Who Is Playing QB For The Patriots?

With Coach Bill Belichick on the opposing sideline, it is hard to know exactly what to expect because he likes to keep everyone guessing.

Quarterback Mac Jones has been a limited practice participant for the second straight day.

Jones has been dealing with an ankle injury and has missed the last two games.

Rookie Bailey Zappe has managed the situation well with 27 completed passes in 36 attempts for 287 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception.

Bailey Zappe became the first rookie QB with a win and a 100+ Passer Rating in his first career start since Daniel Jones in 2019. pic.twitter.com/Dst3YNpKYQ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) October 10, 2022

It is unclear if the Browns will face Jones or Zappe on Sunday; this is just the type of confusion Belichick likes to give his opponents during game week.

3. Nick Chubb Adds To His Accolades

🏆 𝚊𝚌𝚑𝚒𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚖𝚎𝚗𝚝 𝚞𝚗𝚕𝚘𝚌𝚔𝚎𝚍 Nick became just the 6th player in Browns history to log over 1K rushing attempts pic.twitter.com/qY1hzj4SZC — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) October 12, 2022

Nick Chubb is now the 6th player in Browns’ history to log 1,000 rushing attempts.

He is still well behind franchise leader/legend Jim Brown who had 2,359.

Rounding out the 2nd through 5th positions are Leroy Kelly, Mike Pruitt, Kevin Mack, and Greg Pruitt.

4. Deshaun Watson Faces A New Civil Suit

Late Thursday news broke that a new plaintiff is filing a civil suit against quarterback Deshaun Watson for behavior during a 2020 massage.

Another woman has filed a civil lawsuit against Deshaun Watson, alleging the suspended Browns QB pressured her into oral sex during a massage session in 2020. It is the 26th known civil lawsuit filed against Watson. https://t.co/cxX2l5HMb8 — ESPN (@espn) October 14, 2022

From what we know at this point, this new case should not impact Watson’s current status/suspension.

In August when the 11-game suspension was levied against Watson, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported what could happen if more cases of a similar nature became known.

The settlement covers the four cases Judge Sue L. Robinson ruled on, as well as any substantially similar violations before the date of the agreement (Aug. 18). So, any new allegations of the same conduct from 2019-2021 wouldn’t be subject to NFL investigation or discipline. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 19, 2022

On a much happier note, TGIF Browns and Guardians fans!

Tonight's game versus the New York Yankees has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game has been rescheduled for a 1:07 PM start time tomorrow, October 14th.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/L9AhAvhDLF — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) October 13, 2022

It should be a fun weekend of Cleveland sports.