Browns Nation News And Notes (10/14/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Friday, October 14, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns continue to battle injuries as they prepare for the New England Patriots to come to town on Sunday afternoon.

The latest injury report headlines the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Bad News On Browns’ Thursday Injury Report

Cornerback Denzel Ward continues to work through the concussion protocol, but he has not practiced this week.

That is not a good sign for his availability on Sunday.

Also, defensive end Myles Garrett, after being limited on Wednesday, did not practice on Thursday.

For a second straight day, Garrett’s partner in crime, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney did not practice either.

The Browns’ defense has been battered and beaten for weeks, and this storyline looks to continue going into the Week 6 game.

 

2. Who Is Playing QB For The Patriots?

With Coach Bill Belichick on the opposing sideline, it is hard to know exactly what to expect because he likes to keep everyone guessing.

Quarterback Mac Jones has been a limited practice participant for the second straight day.

Jones has been dealing with an ankle injury and has missed the last two games.

Rookie Bailey Zappe has managed the situation well with 27 completed passes in 36 attempts for 287 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 1 interception.

It is unclear if the Browns will face Jones or Zappe on Sunday; this is just the type of confusion Belichick likes to give his opponents during game week.

 

3. Nick Chubb Adds To His Accolades

Nick Chubb is now the 6th player in Browns’ history to log 1,000 rushing attempts.

He is still well behind franchise leader/legend Jim Brown who had 2,359.

Rounding out the 2nd through 5th positions are Leroy Kelly, Mike Pruitt, Kevin Mack, and Greg Pruitt.

 

4. Deshaun Watson Faces A New Civil Suit

Late Thursday news broke that a new plaintiff is filing a civil suit against quarterback Deshaun Watson for behavior during a 2020 massage.

From what we know at this point, this new case should not impact Watson’s current status/suspension.

In August when the 11-game suspension was levied against Watson, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported what could happen if more cases of a similar nature became known.

On a much happier note, TGIF Browns and Guardians fans!

It should be a fun weekend of Cleveland sports.

 

