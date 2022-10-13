The Browns Are Going Back To Basics This Week

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best rushing attacks in the league, thanks to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

Unfortunately, they are also having problems with their run defense after giving up 238 rushing yards to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5.

Austin Ekeler had a big game with 16 carries for 173 yards and a touchdown.

That result is a huge concern, considering the Chargers had the worst rushing offense before their matchup.

Worst yet, the Browns surrendered 440 rushing yards during their losses to the Chargers and the Atlanta Falcons.

That’s why head coach Kevin Stefanski reiterated the importance of football fundamentals.

ESPN’s Jake Trotter tweeted, “Kevin Stefanski says #Browns will have an “extra emphasis” on tackling during practice today.”

Pro Football Focus identified ten missed tackles from the Browns during their Week 5 loss to the Chargers.

Martin Emerson and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah had two missed tackles each.

Meanwhile, Ronnie Harrison, Sione Takitaki, John Johnson III, Perrion Winfrey, Alex Wright, and Grant Delpit all had one missed tackle.

PFF gave the Browns 46 missed tackles and a 35.9 tackling grade throughout the first five weeks.

Browns Cannot Afford Tackling Miscues In Week 6

The Browns will face the New England Patriots in Week 6.

They are coming off a 29-0 victory over the Detroit Lions, one of the highest-scoring teams in the league.

New England also has running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who had 25 carries for 161 yards against the Lions.

Stevenson is a problem because he is one of the league’s best in picking up rushing yards after contact.

Likewise, he had 100 yards in the Patriots’ 45-7 win over the Browns last year.

Therefore, the time is right for Stefanski to address the team’s tackling woes.

Otherwise, the Patriots can humiliate them by having a field day despite executing the same running plays repeatedly.