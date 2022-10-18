Browns Nation News And Notes (10/18/22)

It is Tuesday, October 18, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are trying to regroup from the bad Week 6 loss to the New England Patriots.

Though it is officially Week 7 and onto Baltimore, only the second divisional opponent the Browns have faced so far in their 2-4 season, it is safe to say that most Browns fans feel and look like Nick Chubb did after the Patriots game.

Nick Chubb is all of us #Browns fans pic.twitter.com/ihqPgpxwka — A. Duggal, MD (@DocDuggal) October 17, 2022

Chubb is the brightest and best star the Browns have so it is not encouraging to see the normally stoic Chubb look downtrodden and discouraged.

Unfortunately, that is the vibe for the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Browns Rank 31st In Defensive Efficiency

The team is going the wrong way in its defensive efficiency ratings.

Only the Lions (who were on a bye week in Week 6) rank beneath the Browns in defensive efficiency through the first six weeks of the season.

#Browns now rank 6th in offensive efficiency, 31st in defensive efficiency (only ahead of the Lions) and 14th in special teams — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 17, 2022

No fan that watched the Patriots game can be surprised by this.

Perhaps the biggest surprise is that there have been no visible changes in leadership after the Week 6 debacle.

2. Tough Schedule Looms Ahead

Adding insult to an already hefty dose of bad news is the fact that the Browns just completed what was considered the less challenging part of the 2022 schedule.

Should add, the #Browns now have THE toughest remaining schedule in NFL (Browns had played the second-easiest schedule to this point) https://t.co/U2ILF4Gb9B — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 17, 2022

In fact, Football Power Index projected that the Browns had the second-easiest schedule up to this point and moving forward have the toughest schedule among all NFL teams.

To say this is a challenging time for this team is an understatement.

We will learn about the team’s fight and character in the coming weeks.

In the meantime, it is a big day for the Cleveland Guardians.

Tonight's game has been postponed and has rescheduled for 4:07 PM tomorrow afternoon.#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/1qAS58YPKh — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) October 18, 2022

Make it a great Tuesday and hopefully, the Guardians can book their ticket to the ALCS, one step closer to the World Series, later today.