Browns Analyst Has A Bold Idea For Nick Chubb

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb is having a fantastic start to the 2022 NFL season.

The former Georgia standout leads the league in rushing yards with 649 and rushing touchdowns with seven.

He also has the most rushing plays of 20 yards or more with seven.

Chubb already has four 100-yard games this season and is on track to have another 1,000-yard season.

But despite those numbers, the Browns aren’t having much success, with only two wins in six games.

Worst yet, the New England Patriots found a way to neutralize his threat from the ground.

Chubb finished with 12 carries for 56 yards in their 38-15 loss to the Patriots.

As a defensive specialist, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick found a way to neutralize Chubb’s threat.

All they did was stack the box to limit Chubb’s chances of getting big runs.

The failure to add variations to their play-calling made him less of a threat to impact the game.

For that reason, Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show host Garrett Bush has a suggestion for Chubb.

Chubb might as well ask for a trade. I have never seen such sabotage in my entire life. I feel literally sick that our coach puts his playbook ahead of giving his team an actual chance to win.The Browns are intent on wasting this mans best years. He’s the new Joe Thomas! #Browns — Garrett Bush (@Gbush91) October 16, 2022

Other Players Must Step Up

Chubb needs help, and head coach Kevin Stefanski should be aware of it.

Therefore, getting constant production from their passing game will help Chubb get the right opportunities to go on big runs.

Otherwise, they are not benefitting from having a talented running back.

The Browns can leverage Chubb’s dominance by running their play action to perfection.