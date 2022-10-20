Browns Nation News And Notes (10/20/22)

It is Thursday, October 20, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are bruised and banged up but preparing for the Week 7 Baltimore game this weekend.

The injury report headlines the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Wednesday Injury Report

The Browns and Ravens are evenly matched because both have plenty of injuries.

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson was on the Wednesday injury report with a hip injury that resulted in limited practice.

Jackson is tough, and his backup Tyler Huntley is very capable evidenced by his gutsy performance in 2021 against the Browns.

As for the Browns, Wyatt Teller is already considered doubtful for Sunday due to the calf injury sustained in the Week 6 game against the Patriots.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski acknowledged 'it's doubtful' that RG Wyatt Teller will face the #Ravens, but didn't want to rule him out on Wednesday — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) October 19, 2022

If he does not play, his absence could pose problems for the Browns’ running game.

Denzel Ward continues to recover from the concussion that kept him out of Week 6 action; he did not practice on Wednesday.

2. Ravens Are Also Struggling

For all of the talk about the Browns losing close games, the Ravens have posted a historic stat that no team wanted to achieve.

The Ravens cannot hold a lead in 2022.

They had double-digit leads in all six games and do not have a winning record; the Ravens are the first team in NFL history to accomplish this unusual feat.

The Ravens are the first team in NFL history to hold a double-digit lead in each of their first 6 games and NOT have a winning record, via @EliasSports @ESPNStatsInfo #Browns — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) October 19, 2022

The Ravens will have the 2012 Super Bowl Championship team in attendance on Sunday to give them extra incentive to play well.

"That's exciting, that's going to pump us up." @Lj_era8 on having the 2012 Super Bowl team in town this week: pic.twitter.com/c0HXOOnpBb — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 19, 2022

It's reunion week for the 2012 Super Bowl team so a little throwback #WallpaperWednesday ❗️ pic.twitter.com/KR5jxRyQJQ — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) October 19, 2022

3. JJ3’s Intriguing Comments

John Johnson III does not hide his true thoughts from the media.

He made some interesting comments on Wednesday that could suggest a leadership issue within the Browns’ locker room.

#Browns safety John Johnson III: "It's a commitment thing. When practice is over, you can't just run out of the building and forget about your job. We need everyone is this building to be 100% in on the task at hand. Right now, I think we're at a place where that's not the case." — Keith Britton (@KeithBritton86) October 19, 2022

JJ3 said:

“It’s a commitment thing. When practice is over, you can’t just run out of the building and forget about your job. We everyone [in] this building to be 100% in on the task at hand. Right now, I think we’re at a place where that’s not the case.”

It is unclear who he is specifically alluding to, but hopefully, he is sharing the same thoughts within the locker room so changes can be evident on the field this Sunday in Baltimore.

As everyone knows, winning cures whatever ails a team, and the Browns desperately need a road win over an AFC North rival.

Happy Thursday Browns fans!