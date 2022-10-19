NFL Insider Reveals Hopeful Myles Garrett Update

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett aggravated a shoulder injury during their Week 6 loss to the New England Patriots.

He was visibly in pain after a sack on Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe with five minutes left in the game.

The three-time All-Pro suffered that injury in a single-car accident earlier this season after one of their practices.

However, as NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported, that injury will not lead him to miss a game.

#Browns star DE Myles Garrett had X-rays today on his shoulder that came back negative, per sources. Same shoulder Garrett injured in his car accident. Kevin Stefanski said after Sunday’s game Garrett “banged” the shoulder but should be OK. Big game this week vs. the #Ravens. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 18, 2022

Pelissero tweeted, “#Browns star DE Myles Garrett had X-rays today on his shoulder that came back negative, per sources. Same shoulder Garrett injured in his car accident. Kevin Stefanski said after Sunday’s game, Garrett “banged” the shoulder but should be OK. Big game this week vs. the #Ravens.”

Garrett said that he has been managing the injury since the accident and that certain tackles can bring the worst out of it.

Garrett had two sacks, three solo tackles, and a forced fumble in their game against New England.

However, those numbers were not enough and gave Cleveland their fourth loss in six games.

Following the accident, he missed the Browns’ Week 4 game against the Atlanta Falcons.

The former Texas A&M standout has ten solo tackles, five sacks, and two forced fumbles in five games.

The Browns Need Garrett Against Baltimore

Garrett will do his best to perform against their division rival, the Baltimore Ravens.

But that’s easier said than done because the Ravens are looking to bounce back after their loss to the New York Giants.

Neutralizing Lamar Jackson will be Cleveland’s priority against the Ravens.

In that case, Garrett’s ability to create pressure will be handy to stop Jackson from gaining yardage with his feet.