Browns Analyst Declares Who Must Be Fired After Week 4 Loss

The Cleveland Browns suffered another disappointing loss, this time against the Atlanta Falcons.

They have now lost two of their first four games by a total of four points.

In Week 2, they lost to the New York Jets in the game’s final two minutes.

This time, the Browns had a setback against a team with a starting quarterback who only completed seven passes out of 19 attempts.

Meanwhile, Nick Chubb was once again at his best, finishing with 19 carries for 118 yards and a touchdown.

The Browns also had more total yards, first downs, and time of possession.

Despite those advantages, the Browns couldn’t seal the deal versus Atlanta.

Orange and Brown Report’s Brad Stainbrook blames one person for this defeat.

I’d fire Joe Woods. Had extra time after TNF to fix secondary issues. A key factor in another loss today. #Browns — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) October 2, 2022

Stainbrook tweeted, “I’d fire Joe Woods. Had extra time after TNF to fix secondary issues. A key factor in another loss today. #Browns”

He added, “At the same time, have to consider all the injuries up front. Terrible loss.”

Rag-Tag Browns Defense

The Browns had a patchwork defensive line in Week 4 because Taven Bryan, Jadeveon Clowney, and Myles Garrett were all out of action.

That’s why the team finished with only one sack, courtesy of Jordan Elliott.

Likewise, their woes at the secondary helped the Falcons advance the ball, good enough for Younghoe Koo to complete what became the game-winning field goal.

The Browns had a chance to send the game to overtime or win the game, but Dee Alford intercepted a Jacoby Brissett pass intended for David Bell.

Their issues on defense could prove to be costly again when they face the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 5.

Justin Herbert leads the league in passing yards, which gives them the highest average passing yards per game at 307.3.