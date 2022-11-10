Browns Nation News And Notes (11/10/22)

It is Thursday, November 10, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are hard at work getting ready for the Miami Dolphins.

Here is the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

Wednesday Injury Report

After a bye week, the Wednesday injury report for the Browns did not provide too many clues as to who will be available on Sunday.

Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Joel Bitonio, and Amari Cooper did not practice because of a scheduled rest day.

Martin Emerson Jr. and Perrion Winfrey are dealing with illnesses that are keeping them off the practice field.

Jack Conklin, Greg Newsome II, Wyatt Teller, and Denzel Ward were limited practice participants.

Denzel Ward has not officially been cleared from concussion protocol, but it appears he is trending in the right direction to be a limited practice participant in the early days of game week.

As is usually the case, the Browns’ opponent has a shorter injury report.

Of interest is wide receiver Jaylen Waddle who was a full practice participant.

In his second NFL season, Waddle has already matched the number of touchdown catches of his rookie year (6) and has 812 yards receiving with an average of 17.3 yards per reception.

2. Brissett Is Preparing To Return To Miami

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett was a Miami Dolphin a year ago at this time.

He started in five games, going 2-3 with 1,283 yards passing, five touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Brissett also rushed for a touchdown as a Dolphin.

He is not particularly nostalgic about his return to Miami and is only interested in winning the game on Sunday.

Jacoby Brissett was asked about what it means to go back to Miami, where he played last year and where he grew up. "I don't care. I just wanna go win."#Browns — Anthony Poisal (@AnthonyPoisal) November 9, 2022

