Nick Chubb Comments On Kareem Hunt Not Getting Traded

In the lead-up to the NFL trade deadline on November 1, many speculated that Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt would be traded.

After all, Hunt requested a trade during training camp, and the team denied his request.

Kareem Hunt has requested a trade out of Cleveland, per @MaryKayCabot The Browns reportedly denied the request pic.twitter.com/NQaNGNJS0x — PFF (@PFF) August 7, 2022

Then, as the season progressed, the Browns were more open to the idea of trading Hunt, who is in the final year of his contract.

The Browns are willing to grant Kareem Hunt's trade request, per @AdamSchefter Hunt is in the final year of his contract pic.twitter.com/sTriLcTqoZ — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) October 30, 2022

There have been no extension talks so it is practically a foregone conclusion that he will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Nick Chubb could be considered the happiest person around that Hunt was not traded.

Chubb is not extremely outspoken, in fact, he tends to let his play on the field do this talking.

However, he did not hesitate to share his happiness when asked about how it felt to finish the season with Hunt on the team.

What Chubb Said

Chubb said:

“Of course I was very happy. Kareem’s one of my best friends, a great teammate here and a great player for this team. Having him back means everything to me and everything to everyone here.”

#Browns Nick Chubb on Kareem Hunt not being traded: "Of course I was very happy. Kareem's one of my best friends, a great teammate here and a great player for this team. Having him back means everything to me and everything to everyone here." — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 9, 2022

“CHUNT” Rules

Though there are some who are not sure the nickname “Chunt” is a good one, what is obvious is that these two players are good friends who have each other’s backs.

This NFL Films 2021 video of Hunt talking to Chubb on the sidelines never gets old.

It shows both of their personalities and the true respect they have for one another.

Browns fans look forward to seeing the pair wreaking havoc on the Miami Dolphins defense on Sunday afternoon.