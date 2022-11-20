Browns Nation News And Notes (11/20/22)

The Cleveland Browns will face the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon in a Week 11 matchup that needed a great deal of helping hands to make happen.

How the change of venue and logistics worked to make this happen is the top story of the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Ford Field Is Ready For Browns Vs. Bills

Though the NFL changed the location on Thursday, it still took a massive effort to get the field game ready for Sunday.

Ford Field hosted a black-tie fundraising event on Friday night with performer Lil John headlining it.

That meant scores of volunteers were busy removing the flooring and getting the field ready in record time.

Tickets were offered to Bills season ticket holders, ranging in price from $10-$30, and they sold out in three hours.

The only thing that could not happen was painting the field with the Bills’ logos.

Our @Lions staff got here at 6 a.m. and decided to set a new record of clearing the flooring off the field today. Shaved off TWO HOURS from the previous record 💪 pic.twitter.com/6XE1BemhTw — Ford Field (@fordfield) November 19, 2022

2. Bills Arrive In Detroit

On Saturday morning, there were questions as to how the Bills players would make it to the airport to catch the flight to Detroit.

Part of Buffalo had 77 inches of snowfall, and there was a travel ban in the Buffalo area on Saturday morning.

In the end, fans showed up at players’ homes and dug them out.

The Bills expended a lot of effort just to get to the game.

Will there be anything left in the tank when they take the field against the Browns today?

Watch at 1:00 PM EST to find out.