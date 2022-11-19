Browns Nation

Browns Work Out 6 Players On Friday

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

With a 3-6 record, the Cleveland Browns are hoping to go on a surge and challenge for one of the AFC’s wild card playoff spots.

The toughest part of their schedule is almost over, and they could have quarterback Deshaun Watson on the field as early as two weeks from now when they visit his old employer, the Houston Texans, in Week 13.

In the meantime, the team has worked out six players in order to attempt to add a little more depth for the stretch run.

Cleveland got a look at Bubba Bolden, Antoine Brooks, Will Holden, Storey Jackson, Zakoby McClain and Will Richardson.

 

A Look At The Prospects The Browns Worked Out

Bolden is a 6-foot-3, 200-pound safety who played his college ball at the University of Southern California in 2017 and 2018 and at the University of Miami in 2019.

He went undrafted and was eventually signed by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year.

With safety D’Anthony Bell out for Sunday’s game at the Buffalo Bills, the Browns could need some insurance at that position.

Brooks had a solid college career at the University of Maryland, and he played four games in 2020 for the Pittsburgh Steelers and eight games last season with the Los Angeles Rams, where he earned a Super Bowl ring.

In 12 career regular season games, the safety has a total of five tackles (three solo).

Holden, a 6-foot-7, 310-pound offensive tackle, has four years of NFL experience, while Jackson, an undrafted linebacker out of Liberty University, was previously signed by the Dallas Cowboys over the summer.

McClain is another linebacker who went undrafted earlier this year, while Richardson spent the last three seasons at offensive tackle for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

