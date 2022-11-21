Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/21/22)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Misery Monday, November 21, 2022, after the Cleveland Browns lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.

Here is the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes which admittedly is not too uplifting.

 

1. Ethan Pocic’s Injury Was A Crushing Blow 

Ethan Pocic has done an excellent job at the center position.

Losing Pocic early in the Bills game was not a good start for the Browns, and his presence was definitely missed during the game.

There are no updates yet on the severity of Pocic’s injury or regarding his availability for the Browns’ Week 12 game against Tampa Bay.

 

2. Comparing The Browns And Bills

It is a bitter pill to swallow to see how the Buffalo Bills organization is thriving when compared to the Browns.

They have consistently improved each season and have a good front office, a franchise quarterback, and solid players on both defense and special teams.

And even more painful is the memory of the Browns hiring Hue Jackson over Sean McDermott for the Browns’ head coaching job in 2016.

 

3. A Coach’s Assessment Browns Fans Could Get Behind

Browns fans are frankly tired of Coach Stefanski’s usual platitudes after the team’s hard losses.

Wouldn’t it be comforting to hear something like what Jets head coach Robert Saleh said about his team after its Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots?

When asked about his team’s second-half offensive performance, Saleh described it as follows:

“It was dogs#*t.”

 

In spite of all of this, try to make it a Happy Monday!

