Browns Nation News And Notes (11/21/22)

It is Misery Monday, November 21, 2022, after the Cleveland Browns lost to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.

Here is the Monday edition of Browns Nation news and notes which admittedly is not too uplifting.

1. Ethan Pocic’s Injury Was A Crushing Blow

Ethan Pocic has done an excellent job at the center position.

Even if you don't know much about NFL centers, if you're a #Browns fan after today you probably realize that Ethan Pocic has been playing good — like *really* good. His absence was felt at nearly every turn in Sunday's 31-23 loss to the Bills:https://t.co/6v1OQf9Efh — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) November 21, 2022

Losing Pocic early in the Bills game was not a good start for the Browns, and his presence was definitely missed during the game.

Maybe they're missing starting C Ethan Pocic. https://t.co/pTKSrk5CDU — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 20, 2022

There are no updates yet on the severity of Pocic’s injury or regarding his availability for the Browns’ Week 12 game against Tampa Bay.

2. Comparing The Browns And Bills

It is a bitter pill to swallow to see how the Buffalo Bills organization is thriving when compared to the Browns.

They have consistently improved each season and have a good front office, a franchise quarterback, and solid players on both defense and special teams.

The #Bills are what the #Browns Team is supposed to be. Good solid FO, Coaching, Franchise QB, Good Pieces around the QB, Solid Defense at each level, and Smart Special Teams. We had McDermott in our Building in 2016 and he walked out. They keep going forward and We Go Back. 💡 pic.twitter.com/4Ka7Ec1m9G — BrownsTherapy (@BrownsTherapy) November 21, 2022

And even more painful is the memory of the Browns hiring Hue Jackson over Sean McDermott for the Browns’ head coaching job in 2016.

Browns will interview Panthers DC Sean McDermott on Thursday about team's opening at head coach. (via @DNewtonespn) pic.twitter.com/5512w6gj3Q — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 5, 2016

3. A Coach’s Assessment Browns Fans Could Get Behind

Browns fans are frankly tired of Coach Stefanski’s usual platitudes after the team’s hard losses.

Wouldn’t it be comforting to hear something like what Jets head coach Robert Saleh said about his team after its Week 11 loss to the New England Patriots?

When asked about his team’s second-half offensive performance, Saleh described it as follows:

“It was dogs#*t.”

Robert Saleh on the second half offensive performance: “It was dogshit.” — Zack Rosenblatt (@ZackBlatt) November 20, 2022

In spite of all of this, try to make it a Happy Monday!