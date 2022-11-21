Will Deshaun Watson Be The Cure The Browns Need?

Now that the Cleveland Browns are 3-7, many fans are even more anxious about Deshaun Watson‘s return.

He is scheduled to play the Week 13 game in Houston on December 4.

The looming question is if Watson can cure all that ails the Browns.

The answer is no, and here is why.

Watson Doesn’t Play Defense

A lot of the Browns’ issues are on the defensive side of the ball.

It just feels like the Browns cannot shut out an opponent or sustain any kind of lead, and a lot of that stems from blown assignments, miscommunications, and anything else you want to call it.

What’s worse?#Browns Special Teams or Defense this year? Both have been absolutely horrendous.@fox8news — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) November 20, 2022

Watson Doesn’t Play Special Teams

The Browns’ special teams efforts have not been particularly impressive in 2022.

Cade York has been inconsistent, and aside from Jerome Ford starting to put together some successful returns, there has been very little to cheer about.

The hands team’s efforts on onside kicks still stick in fans’ minds weeks after the fact.

#Browns special teams once again just a total fiasco — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 20, 2022

What If?

If the Browns put more points on the board with Watson running the offense, could that be enough to win a string of games and become competitive?

It is possible, and also there is a chance that having Watson step in during Week 13 will have the entire team raise its level and play better football.

Anything is possible, and that’s why they play 17 games because, on any given Sunday, things can happen.

However, it seems unlikely that Watson makes a significant difference unless the Browns can cure what ails them on the defensive and special teams units.