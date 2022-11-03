Browns Nation News And Notes (11/3/22)

It is Thursday, November 3, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are in bye-week mode to get players rested and ready for Week 10 and beyond.

Here is the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Berry Acknowledged A Trade Nearly Happened

Under the category of “for what it’s worth,” Browns GM Andrew Berry admitted in his Wednesday press conference that a transaction nearly occurred before the November 1 deadline.

Mary Kay Cabot reports that the “compensation package didn’t work out”.

#Browns Andrew Berry said he came close to acquiring a player at the trade deadline, but the compensation package didn't work out. He credited Kareem Hunt with how he handled past few months; expects strong second half — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 2, 2022

He also recognized how Kareem Hunt has handled the intense trade speculation since training camp.

Hunt most certainly was considered the player most likely to be traded this week.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry acknowledged that the victory over the #Bengals Monday night had a mild impact on their approach to the trade deadline. They likely hung onto a few guys like CB Greedy Williams for good depth — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) November 2, 2022

Cabot also reports that Berry said the Monday Night Football win over the Bengals had a “mild” impact on the team’s strategy at the trade deadline.

2. Cleveland Coaches At Cavs Game

Everyone agrees that this is an exciting and memorable time in Cleveland’s sports history.

There are three teams with young superstar players who can give the city plenty of excitement.

What is even better is that the teams support each other by showing up at each other’s games.

That was evident at the Wednesday night game between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Guardians manager Terry Francona was present, and he was wearing a Browns hoodie.

Also, Coach Stefanski and one of his children were also at the game.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is also at the Cavs game tonight with his son. All three Cleveland head coaches in the house.#Cavs #Browns #Guardians — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) November 3, 2022

They witnessed a thriller as the Cavs went to 6-1 on the season with a 114-113 victory over the Celtics in overtime.

Happy Thursday Browns fans!