Browns Nation News And Notes (11/3/22)

By

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Thursday, November 3, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are in bye-week mode to get players rested and ready for Week 10 and beyond.

Here is the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Berry Acknowledged A Trade Nearly Happened

Under the category of “for what it’s worth,” Browns GM Andrew Berry admitted in his Wednesday press conference that a transaction nearly occurred before the November 1 deadline.

Mary Kay Cabot reports that the “compensation package didn’t work out”. 

He also recognized how Kareem Hunt has handled the intense trade speculation since training camp.

Hunt most certainly was considered the player most likely to be traded this week.

Cabot also reports that Berry said the Monday Night Football win over the Bengals had a “mild” impact on the team’s strategy at the trade deadline.

 

2. Cleveland Coaches At Cavs Game

Everyone agrees that this is an exciting and memorable time in Cleveland’s sports history.

There are three teams with young superstar players who can give the city plenty of excitement.

What is even better is that the teams support each other by showing up at each other’s games.

That was evident at the Wednesday night game between the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers.

Guardians manager Terry Francona was present, and he was wearing a Browns hoodie.

Also, Coach Stefanski and one of his children were also at the game.

They witnessed a thriller as the Cavs went to 6-1 on the season with a 114-113 victory over the Celtics in overtime.

Happy Thursday Browns fans!

 

