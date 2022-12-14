Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/14/22)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Wednesday, December 14, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for a Saturday kickoff with the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium at 4:25 PM EST.

A Browns legend weighs in on the team’s playoff chances headlines the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Bernie Kosar Sounds Off

Bernie Kosar sounds like every Cleveland Browns fan on the planet right now.

He knows there is still a tiny chance, 0.4% to be exact, that the Browns can make the playoffs.

But it is very unlikely.

The path to the playoffs is through the wildcard since the AFC North division has already been lost.

Kosar said:

“The fat lady is singing. The nails are [email protected]$m close to the coffin.”

 

2. Browns Prepare For All 3 Ravens QBs

Without any of the Ravens QBs being officially ruled out for Saturday’s game, the Browns have the dubious challenge of preparing for all three of them on a short week.

Lamar Jackson, Tyler Huntley, and Brett Hundley are the Ravens’ QBs, and Coach Stefanski knows that any one of them is capable of making big plays on Saturday.

Stefanski said:

“I know this, they’re all good. They all can hurt you from the pocket. They can hurt you on the move. They can hurt you in the run game. Really, really good players.”

Jackson has not played since December 4 and has not practiced either so his availability seems unlikely.

Huntley participated in a walk-through on Tuesday though he is technically still in concussion protocol.

Hundley is the obvious option if neither can play.

Happy Wednesday Browns fans!

