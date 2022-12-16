Browns Nation News And Notes (12/16/22)

It is Friday, December 16, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have a Saturday gameday tomorrow at FirstEnergy Stadium as the Baltimore Ravens come to town.

News about the game headlines the TGIF edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Final Injury Report

The mystery is solved.

The Browns now know which Ravens quarterback they will face on Saturday.

It will be QB2 Tyler Huntley under center as he completed the concussion protocol; QB1 Lamar Jackson is out for a second consecutive game after being injured in the Ravens’ Week 13 game against the Broncos.

For the Browns, wide receiver David Bell has not practiced this week and is questionable.

Amari Cooper was limited in practice on Friday after not practicing Wednesday or Thursday.

He is expected to play.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said Amari Cooper will give it a go Saturday against the Ravens, battling through his hip injury. He looked good on the practice field on Friday. — Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) December 15, 2022

2. What Would Bernie Do: Kosar Weighs In On 4th and 1 Play

Bernie Kosar and Hanford Dixon had a conversation about the 4th and 1 play call with Deshaun Watson on the sidelines and Jacoby Brissett under center.

Kosar talked about creative plays drawn up by coaches and regarding this one he concluded:

“Hell would freeze over before you could even allow that to happen.”

What would Bernie have done if they pulled him off the field on 4th and 1? 😂 "Hell would freeze over before you could even allow that to happen!" –@BernieKosarQB https://t.co/fGyqc023GW pic.twitter.com/6OemBDVNxc — Bernie Kosar Show w/ Hanford Dixon (@BernieKosarShow) December 15, 2022

Of course, if the play worked, no one would be talking about this, but it is worth noting that Kosar clearly would not have been a fan of such a call in his QB1 days.

Kevin Stefanski still trying outsmart everyone… He brought in Brissett on 4th & a long 1 and he had Brissett throw a fade into the end zone. If you're going to try to catch the defense off guard, then do it with your best QB. #Browns — Roberto Shenanigans (@Rob_Shenanigans) December 11, 2022

3. Flashback Friday

Katie Wilson shared this video gem of Nick Chubb when he chose the University of Georgia circa 2013.

DYING AT THIS! I found this on my laptop… Circa 2013? I interviewed @NickChubb when he signed with UGA. Now I'm in Cleveland as an anchor/reporter and he's the best running back in the NFL for our home team! Nick, we've come a long way! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/T510XJn8Pm — Katie Wilson (@katiewoio) December 14, 2022

Chubb is still a “dawg” after all these years, and Katie Wilson is back home in Cleveland covering him and the Browns.

TGIF Browns fans!