Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (12/16/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/16/22)

By

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Friday, December 16, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have a Saturday gameday tomorrow at FirstEnergy Stadium as the Baltimore Ravens come to town.

News about the game headlines the TGIF edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Final Injury Report

The mystery is solved.

The Browns now know which Ravens quarterback they will face on Saturday.

It will be QB2 Tyler Huntley under center as he completed the concussion protocol; QB1 Lamar Jackson is out for a second consecutive game after being injured in the Ravens’ Week 13 game against the Broncos.

For the Browns, wide receiver David Bell has not practiced this week and is questionable.

Amari Cooper was limited in practice on Friday after not practicing Wednesday or Thursday.

He is expected to play.

 

2. What Would Bernie Do: Kosar Weighs In On 4th and 1 Play

Bernie Kosar and Hanford Dixon had a conversation about the 4th and 1 play call with Deshaun Watson on the sidelines and Jacoby Brissett under center.

Kosar talked about creative plays drawn up by coaches and regarding this one he concluded:

“Hell would freeze over before you could even allow that to happen.”

Of course, if the play worked, no one would be talking about this, but it is worth noting that Kosar clearly would not have been a fan of such a call in his QB1 days.

 

3. Flashback Friday

Katie Wilson shared this video gem of Nick Chubb when he chose the University of Georgia circa 2013.

Chubb is still a “dawg” after all these years, and Katie Wilson is back home in Cleveland covering him and the Browns.

TGIF Browns fans!

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Cleveland Browns News

Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams

Browns Fans React To Baker Mayfield NFL Honor

13 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns in action against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson Talks About Playing At Home For First Time

20 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

An Unexpected Player Did Not Practice On Wednesday

21 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks to media following his team's 27-14 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Responds To Being Criticized For 4th Down Play Sunday

21 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/15/22)

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Fan At Bengals Game Is Going Viral

1 day ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Amari Cooper Comments On His Injury

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Ravens

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns players take the field prior to a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Browns Players That Should Get An Extension This Offseason

2 days ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

2 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Ravens

2 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks onward before taking the field during pregame against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

2 Browns Positions That Must be Upgraded In 2023

2 days ago

Running back Darwin Thompson #36 of the Seattle Seahawks carries the ball against linebacker Storey Jackson #47 and cornerback Nahshon Wright #25 of the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of a NFL preseason football game at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.

3 Things To Know About New Browns LB Storey Jackson

2 days ago

Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on in the first quarter of a game against the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Marlon Humphrey Has A Message For Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/14/22)

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Fans React To Crushing Browns Injury News

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Jack Conklin Makes Strong Statement On Future In Cleveland

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Have Gotten Worse Since Their Bye Week

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines during the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Insider Reveals Their Latest Playoff Odds

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4, Alex Wright #94 and Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns walk off the field after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (

PFF Reveals Their Highest Rated Browns In Week 14

3 days ago

New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals

Browns Fans Delight In Peyton Manning's MNF Belichick-Modell Story

3 days ago

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Report: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Could Miss Multiple Weeks

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/13/22)

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

2 Questions The Browns Must Answer This Offseason

4 days ago

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

3 Browns Players Who Had Nightmare Performances On Sunday

4 days ago

Browns Fans React To Baker Mayfield NFL Honor

No more pages to load