Browns Fans React To Baker Mayfield NFL Honor

While the Baker Mayfield era with the Cleveland Browns is ancient history, Mayfield’s name is coming up this week as part of the NFL history he is rewriting beginning with his time in Cleveland.
Baker Mayfield is making history inside the gridiron this year…
👨🍳 🐶 🐈⬛ 🐏 (via @CBSSports)#NFL #BakerMayfield #Browns #KeepPounding #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/CwDKbxtMsM
— Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) December 14, 2022
For better or worse, Mayfield is set to become the first NFL QB to start for three different teams in the same calendar year.
As expected, fans had reactions to this news.
The Baker Mayfield Football Cycle
One fan had a chart that depicted the Baker-Mayfield cycle of football play.
"Beat Inferior Opponent" stage reached. pic.twitter.com/YVWMSbnKJo
— Name cannot be blank (4-13) (@Maximus742z) December 9, 2022
It remains to be seen if that cycle continues on Monday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, but the fan noted that the “Beat Inferior Opponent” stage of the cycle was completed last week.
Too Early To Call Him A Rams Success Story
One fan pointed out that his first Rams win was against the struggling Las Vegas Raiders.
He beat the raiders 😂 pic.twitter.com/yL4mZstWEQ
— Daniel (@ahhdeeh) December 9, 2022
Another fan noted that the Rams are not playing good football in 2022.
Baker Mayfield goes from a 4-8 team to the defending Super Bowl champions … who are 3-9. https://t.co/tfvcI4fSqG
— Joe Person (@josephperson) December 6, 2022
A Dubious Record
Playing for three teams in a short span of time is never a good situation.
3 teams. 5 seasons. 7 coaches. Not exactly a recipe for success.
— Rick Austin (@_RickAustin) December 9, 2022
As Twitter user Rick Austin accurately puts it:
“Not exactly a recipe for success.”
Playing For A Contract
Other fans note that Baker is playing for an NFL contract and a future in the league beyond 2022.
This is the fifth and final year of his rookie deal, making him a free agent in 2023.
Did he do enough to earn it with one come-from-behind win in prime time?
Baker Mayfield just earned a contract for next year
pic.twitter.com/bwNoZjDkdn
— Charles Walker-Hoover (@thekidcwh) December 9, 2022
That is debatable.
