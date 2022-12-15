Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Fans React To Baker Mayfield NFL Honor

Browns Fans React To Baker Mayfield NFL Honor

By

Las Vegas Raiders v Los Angeles Rams
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

While the Baker Mayfield era with the Cleveland Browns is ancient history, Mayfield’s name is coming up this week as part of the NFL history he is rewriting beginning with his time in Cleveland.

For better or worse, Mayfield is set to become the first NFL QB to start for three different teams in the same calendar year.

As expected, fans had reactions to this news.

 

The Baker Mayfield Football Cycle

One fan had a chart that depicted the Baker-Mayfield cycle of football play.

It remains to be seen if that cycle continues on Monday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, but the fan noted that the “Beat Inferior Opponent” stage of the cycle was completed last week.

 

Too Early To Call Him A Rams Success Story

One fan pointed out that his first Rams win was against the struggling Las Vegas Raiders.

Another fan noted that the Rams are not playing good football in 2022.

 

A Dubious Record

Playing for three teams in a short span of time is never a good situation.

As Twitter user Rick Austin accurately puts it:

“Not exactly a recipe for success.”

 

Playing For A Contract

Other fans note that Baker is playing for an NFL contract and a future in the league beyond 2022.

This is the fifth and final year of his rookie deal, making him a free agent in 2023.

Did he do enough to earn it with one come-from-behind win in prime time?

That is debatable.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Cleveland Browns News

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns in action against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Deshaun Watson Talks About Playing At Home For First Time

7 hours ago

Cleveland Browns v Cincinnati Bengals

An Unexpected Player Did Not Practice On Wednesday

7 hours ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks to media following his team's 27-14 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Responds To Being Criticized For 4th Down Play Sunday

7 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/15/22)

8 hours ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Fan At Bengals Game Is Going Viral

20 hours ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Amari Cooper Comments On His Injury

23 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Ravens

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns players take the field prior to a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Browns Players That Should Get An Extension This Offseason

1 day ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

2 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Ravens

1 day ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks onward before taking the field during pregame against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

2 Browns Positions That Must be Upgraded In 2023

1 day ago

Running back Darwin Thompson #36 of the Seattle Seahawks carries the ball against linebacker Storey Jackson #47 and cornerback Nahshon Wright #25 of the Dallas Cowboys in the second half of a NFL preseason football game at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.

3 Things To Know About New Browns LB Storey Jackson

1 day ago

Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens looks on in the first quarter of a game against the Carolina Panthers at M&T Bank Stadium on November 20, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Marlon Humphrey Has A Message For Deshaun Watson

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/14/22)

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Fans React To Crushing Browns Injury News

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Jack Conklin Makes Strong Statement On Future In Cleveland

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Have Gotten Worse Since Their Bye Week

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the sidelines during the first half of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Insider Reveals Their Latest Playoff Odds

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4, Alex Wright #94 and Jadeveon Clowney #90 of the Cleveland Browns walk off the field after a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (

PFF Reveals Their Highest Rated Browns In Week 14

2 days ago

New England Patriots v Arizona Cardinals

Browns Fans Delight In Peyton Manning's MNF Belichick-Modell Story

2 days ago

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Report: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Could Miss Multiple Weeks

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/13/22)

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts in the fourth quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

2 Questions The Browns Must Answer This Offseason

3 days ago

The Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals line up before a play in the first half at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

3 Browns Players Who Had Nightmare Performances On Sunday

3 days ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns leaves the field after making a 58-yard go-ahead field goal during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Cade York Was Not Happy With A Call On Sunday

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson Talks About Playing At Home For First Time

No more pages to load