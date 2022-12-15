Browns Fans React To Baker Mayfield NFL Honor

While the Baker Mayfield era with the Cleveland Browns is ancient history, Mayfield’s name is coming up this week as part of the NFL history he is rewriting beginning with his time in Cleveland.

For better or worse, Mayfield is set to become the first NFL QB to start for three different teams in the same calendar year.

As expected, fans had reactions to this news.

The Baker Mayfield Football Cycle

One fan had a chart that depicted the Baker-Mayfield cycle of football play.

"Beat Inferior Opponent" stage reached. pic.twitter.com/YVWMSbnKJo — Name cannot be blank (4-13) (@Maximus742z) December 9, 2022

It remains to be seen if that cycle continues on Monday Night Football against the Green Bay Packers, but the fan noted that the “Beat Inferior Opponent” stage of the cycle was completed last week.

Too Early To Call Him A Rams Success Story

One fan pointed out that his first Rams win was against the struggling Las Vegas Raiders.

He beat the raiders 😂 pic.twitter.com/yL4mZstWEQ — Daniel (@ahhdeeh) December 9, 2022

Another fan noted that the Rams are not playing good football in 2022.

Baker Mayfield goes from a 4-8 team to the defending Super Bowl champions … who are 3-9. https://t.co/tfvcI4fSqG — Joe Person (@josephperson) December 6, 2022

A Dubious Record

Playing for three teams in a short span of time is never a good situation.

3 teams. 5 seasons. 7 coaches. Not exactly a recipe for success. — Rick Austin (@_RickAustin) December 9, 2022

As Twitter user Rick Austin accurately puts it:

“Not exactly a recipe for success.”

Playing For A Contract

Other fans note that Baker is playing for an NFL contract and a future in the league beyond 2022.

This is the fifth and final year of his rookie deal, making him a free agent in 2023.

Did he do enough to earn it with one come-from-behind win in prime time?

Baker Mayfield just earned a contract for next year

pic.twitter.com/bwNoZjDkdn — Charles Walker-Hoover (@thekidcwh) December 9, 2022

That is debatable.