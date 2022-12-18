Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/18/22)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Victory Sunday, December 18, 2022, and Cleveland Browns fans are happy campers after the team’s Week 15 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Donovan Peoples-Jones celebrated with the fans on his way into the tunnel after the game.

Check out the video posted on the Browns’ Twitter account.

News about the game headlines the Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. JR Smith Got Things Started With A Bang

Former Cleveland Cavalier JR Smith got the festivities going by busting the guitar in the pregame.

He was spirited and shirtless despite the frigid temperatures.

 

2. Famous Fans Enjoy The Win But Not The Weather

Bernie Kosar and Eric Metcalf were at the game and enjoyed the Browns’ big win.

Metcalf did play for the Browns, but it seems he forgot how cold the Cleveland winters could be.

He tweeted his reaction to the cold weather after landing.

He wrote:

“Just landed in #TheLand and it’s too d$%n cold out there”

Fans gave Metcalf grief about his apparent amnesia about the Cleveland weather.

A Perry’s Tweet got a response from Metcalf.

Perry wrote:

“You played here all those years and you aren’t used to it still?? Guess playing in Atlanta, Arizona, and San Diego does that to ya hahahha.”

Metcalf’s deadpan reply was:

“Money talks”

 

3. Elliott’s Epic Block

Watching this play will not get old.

Jordan Elliott‘s block of Justin Tucker‘s field goal was epic and part of a massive effort to keep the Ravens off balance on Saturday.

Happy Victory Sunday Browns fans!

 

 

 

