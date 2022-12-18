Browns Nation

Fans React To Browns’ Win Over Ravens

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns had a big win over the Baltimore Ravens as part of the Tripleheader of Saturday football in Week 15.

Division wins and particularly those against the Ravens are even sweeter.

Of course, fans were thrilled about the win and took to social media to share their thoughts.

 

1. Victory Sunday Is On The Way

Who doesn’t love a Victory Sunday?

They are few and far between because of the structure of the NFL schedule, but when they happen, they are glorious.

Tyler Johnson likened the Victory Sunday mood to the cheerful banter between Jacoby Brissett and Deshaun Watson after Brissett’s successful 4th and 1 sneak.

Kmillhone remarks that the Browns need to stop the Sunday games because they are 3-0 in games played the other days of the week.

 

2. Deshaun Watson Is Shaking Off The Rust

Deshaun Watson is looking more and more like his vintage self, and @BernienChompz pointed out the following fact.

“The fact Deshaun Watson looks like he’s a cold weather quarterback should make everyone very happy.  Well, everyone not a fan of Pittsburgh, Cincinnati or Baltimore.”

Some of his running plays were vintage Deshaun.

 

3. Keep White Face Masks

The white face masks have been received very well since the Browns revealed them earlier in the week.

Now that the white face masks are officially 1-0, they are loved even more.

Adam Copeland believes the white face masks must stay.

He believes that is the biggest takeaway from the game.

That may or may not be the case, but this Browns’ win could be a momentum changer.

It puts them at 6-8 with three games left in the season.

 

 

 

