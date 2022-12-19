Browns Nation News And Notes (12/19/22)

It is Monday, December 19, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are still enjoying the Saturday victory over AFC North rival Baltimore.

If you need a little extra motivation to start your Monday or Christmas week, here it is, courtesy of JR Smith.

Mark this as my favorite moment of the #Browns 2022 season. JR Smith is forever a Cleveland legend. pic.twitter.com/pHqmV6eNki — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 18, 2022

1. Your Monday Reminder: Jacoby Brissett Is A Class Act

Jacoby Brissett received a lot of cheers both inside the locker room during the postgame and from the fans during the game when he successfully completed his trademark quarterback sneak on 4th and 1 to move the chains.

But according to him, it’s all in a day’s work.

He remains ready to do whatever is necessary to help the team.

As he puts it:

“It’s not like I can go anywhere, I gotta stay here and do my job.”

#Browns Jacoby Brissett on being able to come in and make plays still: "It's not like I can go anywhere, I gotta stay here and do my job." 😂 pic.twitter.com/vwIRXaVJiw — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 18, 2022

2. Putting Browns Week 16 Matchup In Perspective

The Browns are hanging on by a fingernail in the 2022 postseason hunt.

Ironically, they play an NFC team in a similarly precarious position in Week 16.

That’s why Chris Easterling calls the Week 16 game between the Browns and the New Orleans Saints the “I’m not dead yet” bowl game.

The "I'm not dead yet" bowl on Christmas Eve between the #Browns and #Saints. https://t.co/pZriep3rob — Chris Easterling (@ceasterlingABJ) December 18, 2022

It’s also hard not to reflect on those winnable games against the Jets, Falcons, and Chargers that did not go the Browns’ way.

It’s difficult to not think about the #Browns losses to the Jets, Falcons, and Chargers. 3 very winnable games that would have made ALL the difference. Especially that damn Jets debacle. — Brandon Michael (@BrandonMichael4) December 18, 2022

Things would be so much different if one or more of those games had a different outcome.

3. Big World Cup Crowd Would Be Small In Comparison To…

Twitter user Big Mike reflected on the scene in Buenos Aires, Argentina after the Argentinian team won the World Cup on Sunday.

He called the large crowd “microscopic compared to what the #Browns Super Bowl parade will look like in 2024.”

Microscopic compared to what the #Browns Super Bowl parade will look like in 2024 https://t.co/xTDLTnxJUJ — Big Mike (@big_mike9169) December 18, 2022

Those are high aspirations.

Happy Monday Browns fans!