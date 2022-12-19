Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/19/22)

By

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Monday, December 19, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are still enjoying the Saturday victory over AFC North rival Baltimore.

If you need a little extra motivation to start your Monday or Christmas week, here it is, courtesy of JR Smith.

 

1. Your Monday Reminder: Jacoby Brissett Is A Class Act

Jacoby Brissett received a lot of cheers both inside the locker room during the postgame and from the fans during the game when he successfully completed his trademark quarterback sneak on 4th and 1 to move the chains.

But according to him, it’s all in a day’s work.

He remains ready to do whatever is necessary to help the team.

As he puts it:

“It’s not like I can go anywhere, I gotta stay here and do my job.”

 

 

2. Putting Browns Week 16 Matchup In Perspective

The Browns are hanging on by a fingernail in the 2022 postseason hunt.

Ironically, they play an NFC team in a similarly precarious position in Week 16.

That’s why Chris Easterling calls the Week 16 game between the Browns and the New Orleans Saints the “I’m not dead yet” bowl game.

It’s also hard not to reflect on those winnable games against the Jets, Falcons, and Chargers that did not go the Browns’ way.

Things would be so much different if one or more of those games had a different outcome.

 

3. Big World Cup Crowd Would Be Small In Comparison To…

Twitter user Big Mike reflected on the scene in Buenos Aires, Argentina after the Argentinian team won the World Cup on Sunday.

He called the large crowd “microscopic compared to what the #Browns Super Bowl parade will look like in 2024.”

Those are high aspirations.

Happy Monday Browns fans!

