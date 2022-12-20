Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/20/22)

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Tuesday, December 20, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for a Christmas Eve game with the New Orleans Saints.

A newfound celebrity headlines the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Barstool Sports Catches Up With Famous Browns Fan

Last week, there was plenty of footage of the Browns fan that went viral.

Barstool Sports did the legwork to track down this person; his name is Tony.

The interview shares some interesting insights about Tony and how he is in the midst of a challenge to go to all of the Browns’ 17 games this season.

Among the tidbits he shares are that he is in a lot of debt (partly from going to the Browns’ 17 games) and that he is a wine drinker.

Check out the interview.

 

2. Jadeveon Clowney In Concussion Protocol

It is not good news but perhaps not surprising to find out that Jadeveon Clowney is in the concussion protocol.

He left Saturday’s game with a head injury.

It is unclear if he will be healthy and available for Saturday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Coach Stefanski has alluded to the fact that Alex Wright and Chase Winovich are among the players who will need to step up if Clowney cannot play.

 

3. Week 16: Win And Stay In

It all comes down to this.

The Browns’ slim chance of squeaking into the playoffs is contingent upon a win on Saturday.

In addition to that, other things need to happen, but a Browns loss means the door is slammed shut.

Happy Tuesday Browns fans!

