Browns Nation News And Notes (12/20/22)

It is Tuesday, December 20, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are preparing for a Christmas Eve game with the New Orleans Saints.

A newfound celebrity headlines the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Barstool Sports Catches Up With Famous Browns Fan

Last week, there was plenty of footage of the Browns fan that went viral.

What it’s like being a Cleveland #Browns fan pic.twitter.com/8CZ8HaC2VJ — Brian Musick (@BrianMusick) December 12, 2022

Barstool Sports did the legwork to track down this person; his name is Tony.

The interview shares some interesting insights about Tony and how he is in the midst of a challenge to go to all of the Browns’ 17 games this season.

Among the tidbits he shares are that he is in a lot of debt (partly from going to the Browns’ 17 games) and that he is a wine drinker.

Check out the interview.

That drunk Browns fan that went viral? He’s actually a fascinating commitment-friendly, wine connoisseur, renaissance man. An intimate chat with Tony, the wobbly drunk Browns fan. pic.twitter.com/dFXoEiL15l — Will Burge (@WillBurge) December 19, 2022

2. Jadeveon Clowney In Concussion Protocol

It is not good news but perhaps not surprising to find out that Jadeveon Clowney is in the concussion protocol.

He left Saturday’s game with a head injury.

It is unclear if he will be healthy and available for Saturday’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

#Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said if they have to play a game without DE Jadeveon Clowney (concussion), guys need to step up. Mentioned Alex Wright and Chase Winovich having good moments vs. Ravens. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) December 18, 2022

Coach Stefanski has alluded to the fact that Alex Wright and Chase Winovich are among the players who will need to step up if Clowney cannot play.

3. Week 16: Win And Stay In

It all comes down to this.

The Browns’ slim chance of squeaking into the playoffs is contingent upon a win on Saturday.

Right! Let's do the Week 16 elimination thread! Eight teams can be eliminated entirely this week. In the North and West, it's the #Packers, #Browns, #Steelers and #Raiders — a loss alone would do in Cleveland or Pittsburgh, but the other two would need help. pic.twitter.com/eOUMYF8n6O — Bryan Knowles (@BryKno) December 20, 2022

In addition to that, other things need to happen, but a Browns loss means the door is slammed shut.

Happy Tuesday Browns fans!