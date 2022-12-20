Should The Browns Be Concerned With Cade York?

Let’s face it, no rookie kicker has ever gotten off to as great a start to their NFL career as Cleveland Browns kicker Cade York.

That game-winning 58-yard field goal was dazzling, and it concluded a perfect day of converting four field goals and two extra points.

Browns 26, Panthers 24 — Cade York hit a 58-yard field goal to win the game 🏈 pic.twitter.com/GpyTJ9E3BK — Register Sports (@RegisterSports) September 11, 2022

Since then, York has not been quite as fantastic, but he is still good.

Should the Browns be worried about him?

The answer is no, and here is why.

1. His Stats Are Not Bad

He is 22 out of 30 in field goals and 29 out of 31 in extra points.

Those are not bad stats, but there is room for improvement.

He knows that he needs to get better so there is no reason to assume he will not improve.

To be clear, Cade York didn’t make any excuses after the game, didn’t blame the weather. Chalked up the misses to “bad hits.”#Browns — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) December 18, 2022

2. Distance And Nerves Do Not Seem To Be Issues

York does not seem intimidated by long-distance field goals.

He also does not appear nervous.

These are positive attributes for a franchise kicker.

Thanks to @DMurph_BrownsPR for the help! Most 50+-yard FGs at FirstEnergy Stadium: 1. Phil Dawson – 7

2. Justin Tucker – 5 (10 games)

3. Cade York – 3 (6 games)

4. Chase McLaughlin – 3 Cade York is on his way. https://t.co/r31BZqRnRb — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) December 17, 2022

3. Coaching Should Fix Things

Experience and solid coaching should fix the technique tweaks that York needs to do to become more accurate.

Kicking in the weather at FirstEnergy Stadium is also an area he needs to improve.

He should call Phil Dawson for more assistance during the offseason.

I’m giving Cade York a rookie pass, but he NEEDS to chat with Phil Dawson in Feb and March and figure out how to kick in Cleveland winters. Ya gotta figure it out, dude. #Browns — Rob Zaleski (@robzie_) December 18, 2022

Conclusion: Nobody Is Perfect

Even Justin Tucker of the Baltimore Ravens, widely considered the G.O.A.T. of all kickers, has gone through rough patches in his career.

During the 2015 season, he missed seven field goals, and he has missed five so far in 2022, two of those were on Saturday against the Browns.

Justin Tucker is human pic.twitter.com/mewytUWgDt — alex (@highlghtheaven) December 17, 2022

Assuming that York gets the proper coaching in the offseason, he will show significant improvements in 2023.