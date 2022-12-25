Browns Nation

Fans React To Browns’ Loss To Saints

By

New Orleans Saints v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns gave up an early lead and dropped their Week 16 game to the New Orleans Saints by the score of 17-10.

It was a disappointing Christmas Eve performance that turned fans into Grinch mode.

Here are noteworthy reactions from fans.

 

1. What Is Happening With The Playcalling?

Twitter user Daneal Lanier made an interesting observation.

He said:

“I don’t know why Stefanski has this big sheet?  He only calls about 6 plays every series. Not even using the weapons we have.”

 

2. More Of The Same Frustrations

Even BetOnline knows that the Browns are prone to give up a lead.

Browns Rally Possum pointed out the persistent themes of the game which were “incomplete passes, the occasional first down, and punts.”

Jake pointed out another sad truth.

“That’s every Browns game.”

 

3. Far Too Many Dropped TD Passes

The worst part of the day was the dropped touchdowns.

Amari Cooper, David Njoku, and Donovan Peoples-Jones dropped touchdown passes which were costly mistakes.

Browns4life said:

“We obviously need a big playmaking receiver in FA [free agency] to have any chance next year.”

 

4. Lost To A Southern Dome Team In The Cold

It is ironic that the dome team from the South managed to pull out the win

Brent Casper points out the sad truth that has been evident throughout the season.

This team has not been able to make in-game changes to the game plan to counteract what opponents are doing.

The lack of adjustments and flexibility on the fly is perplexing and yet another item that needs to be revisited in the offseason.

 

