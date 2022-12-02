Browns Nation

2 Players That Should Thrive With Deshaun Watson At QB

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns throws a pass during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It’s been an interesting season for the Cleveland Browns.

They have had ups and downs, playing with a defense that regressed from last year but an offense currently playing at a top-5 level.

Ultimately, the team has sputtered to a 4-7 record.

They haven’t been eliminated from playoff contention quite yet.

But it’s not looking hopeful.

The team will need to win nearly all of their remaining games if they want to make the postseason.

Luckily, help has arrived.

After facing an 11-game suspension, Deshaun Watson is now eligible to play in the NFL and start for the Browns.

The team traded for Watson last offseason, giving up high-value draft picks and a lot of money.

The hope is that Watson, who played at an elite level in 2020 and years prior, will elevate his new team to an elite level.

The team in general should see a general uptick in improvement through Watson’s leadership and playmaking ability.

But there are a couple of players who will thrive like never before in their careers with Watson throwing behind center.

 

1. TE David Njoku

If there is a player on the Browns who is said to have all the potential in the world.

But has yet to put it all together.

It is TE David Njoku.

It’s a bit ironic to include him in this list considering he may have made the greatest catch in Browns’ history last week.

All the same, he has yet to string together elite games in a season and elevate to one of the best TE in the league.

With Watson now on the team, he may be able to do just that.

Watson will be the best passer Njoku has ever caught balls from.

Before he sat out in 2021 and faced his suspension this season, Watson was one of the best passers in the league.

In 2020, he threw for 4,832 yards with 70% completion and 33 touchdowns to 7 interceptions.

If he can play remotely close to that level, Njoku should benefit greatly.

He should receive more targets, more caches and more opportunities to catch spectacular, game-saving touchdowns.

 

2. WR Donovan Peoples-Jones

Looking at the top receives Watson played with during his time with the Texans, those names include DeAndre Hopkins and Brandin Cooks.

Both receivers have had incredible careers, each playing with a number of different QBs.

But both of their best seasons occurred while playing with Watson.

In 2018, Cooks caught a career-high of 1205 yards with 5 touchdowns

Also in 2018, Hopkins caught a career-high of 1572 yards with 11 touchdowns.

Browns WRs can hope to see a similar output with Watson.

In particular, Donovan Peoples-Jones, who has shown flashes of elite play but has yet to catch balls from an elite QB.

With his speed, big size, soft hands and Watson leading the offense, DPJ will get the chance to become, not only of the Browns’ best WRs, but one of the best WRs in the NFL.

