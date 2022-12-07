Browns Nation News And Notes (12/7/22)

It is Wednesday, December 7, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are getting ready for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Browns players supporting the Cleveland Cavaliers at their Tuesday night game is the top story in the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Browns Players Support Cavs At Tuesday’s Game

The Browns were in the house to support the Cleveland Cavaliers who defeated former Cav and native Ohioan LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

#Browns Greg Newsome II and Donovan Peoples-Jones in the house for tonight's #Cavs game. pic.twitter.com/bPZSUaSJ74 — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) December 7, 2022

Nick Chubb, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Greg Newsome and Kellen Mond here tonight at the Cavs game. #Browns — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) December 7, 2022

Players spotted at the game were Nick Chubb, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Greg Newsome II, and Kellen Mond.

2. Report: David Njoku Will Practice This Week

Browns fans are eager to see tight end David Njoku back on the field for game day.

The #Browns plan is indeed to have David Njoku practice this week and play Sunday after missing last week, per a league source. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) December 6, 2022

He suffered a knee injury during the Week 13 Tampa Bay game and missed the Texans game.

Brad Stainbrook is reporting that the plan is for David Njoku to practice this week and play on Sunday against the Bengals.

3. Tony Fields II And His Dad Were Both Stars In Houston

Tony Fields II was a superstar in the Sunday win against the Texans.

He had a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and a Pick 6.

But it turns out he wasn’t the only Tony Fields who was a superstar on Sunday.

A Browns fan eager to get the ball tossed into the crowd during the game was none other than Tony Fields’ father, Tony Fields Sr.

We found out that news via Fields’ Twitter post that shared the video clip and identified his pops as the fan.

Check out how hard Fields Sr. worked to get that ball.

