Browns Nation News And Notes (4/14/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
It is Thursday, April 14, 2022, and today is the birthday of one of the Cleveland Browns quarterbacks currently on the roster but perhaps not for much longer.

That is our top story in Thursday’s edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. No. 6 Turns 27

Happy Birthday, Baker Mayfield!

Mayfield turns 27 today.

He is back in the headlines after his appearance on the “YNK: you know what I mean” podcast dropped yesterday.

Maybe Mayfield and the Browns will get the closure both desperately seek via a trade today as he commemorates his 27th birthday.

 

2. Hance Is Re-signed

On Thursday, the Browns re-signed exclusive restricted free agent Blake Hance.

Hance made a name for himself in 2020 when he came out of nowhere and played in the divisional playoff win against Pittsburgh because the Browns OL was decimated with injuries.

He played in all 17 games in 2021 and started in 8 of them.

Adding depth to the OL is always a positive given the wear and tear on these players during a long 17-game season.

 

3. OBJ’s 2020 ACL Surgery Not Successful

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting that the Los Angeles Rams were aware when they signed Odell Beckham Jr. during the 2021 season that his 2020 ACL surgery was not successful.

This news was never reported when he was a member of the Browns.

The ACL surgery after the Super Bowl corrected the previous issues and may in fact extend his career.

 

4. Fans Want Orange Jerseys

This serves as the annual request from fans to bring back the orange jerseys circa the early 2000s.

Last year, when the Browns were teasing the reveal of the 75th-anniversary uniforms, many hoped the orange jerseys would be the chosen ones.

As we know, they were not so it is time to get the movement going for 2022.

The orange jersey does look sharp.

Happy Holy Thursday Browns Fans!

 

