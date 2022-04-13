NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Interview

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s long-awaited taped appearance on the “YNK: you know what I mean?” podcast dropped today.

The soundbite that is most circulated is Mayfield’s response to the question of whether he feels disrespected by the Browns’ organization.

Baker Mayfield on the @ynk_podcast: “I feel disrespected — 100%. Because I was told one thing and they completely did another. That’s what I’m in the middle of right now. I've had 4 different head coaches in four years. A bunch of different coordinators." pic.twitter.com/Eok9peq7Vc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 13, 2022

This podcast was 90 minutes long and was filled with content about Mayfield’s high school and college experiences and much more.

The NFL World had plenty of reactions to Mayfield’s podcast appearance.

Here is a sampling of them.

His Candor Compared To A Disgraced QB

One person put Mayfield in the same league as Cam Newton after his outspoken comments the other day about women.

Browns Chat: “Baker Mayfield is on the same level as Cam Newton now.” — Tattoo Baker 🎥✨ (@QB1TATT00) April 13, 2022

He Didn’t Say Anything Wrong

Some felt that he was honest and unscripted.

These people had no issues with what he said.

I thought it was great. You could pull stuff out of context or whatever your motive is, but I don't think he said anything damaging to himself or the Browns. It was a fun listen imo. — Pluto (@HelloFromPluto) April 13, 2022

Baker Mayfield handled himself like a pro on YNK today; don't get caught in the pull quotes that are taken completely out of context. Really excited to see how the rest of his career unfolds. — Christian Williams (@CWilliamsNFL) April 13, 2022

Reaction To Mayfield’s Booing Comment

At one point, Mayfield talked about showing up at people’s workplaces and booing them for doing a bad job.

While laughing Mayfield continued and said “I’m wrong for saying that.” #Browns — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) April 13, 2022

Some said they would be able to handle boos with Mayfield’s paycheck.

“I’d love to show up to some of these guys cubicles and boo the sh*t out of them.” “Now, I’m wrong for saying that…” Difference between an office worker and a QB is a fat $18M, my friend. He knows that, but then why make the initial comment? pic.twitter.com/g9MeVYZWcn — Browns Bot 🤖 ➐ Boulder at 44 (@Browns_Bot) April 13, 2022

Where do I sign up to have Baker Mayfield pay to get into my work and boo me while I make $18.86 million? — Kevin (@kogorman51) April 13, 2022

DraftKings took to Twitter to invite Mayfield over to boo them.

this is a personal invitation for @bakermayfield to come to our office and boo us. — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) April 13, 2022

The Dog Was The Star Of The Podcast

The dog stole the show.

He had no interest in what was being discussed.

I love Baker Mayfield’s dog “airing it out” on the couch! LOL — Eric Sabach (@eric_sabach) April 13, 2022

Can we just talk about the adorable dog sleeping next to @bakermayfield? 💙 — ndcle (@ndcle26) April 13, 2022

His Nick Chubb Comment

Mayfield commended Nick Chubb as being driven by internal motivation.

Dollar Day Nick showed a graphic of Chubb’s never-changing moods or mindset.

The many faces of Nick Chubb pic.twitter.com/96X9XdJ8yn — DollarDog Nick (@DollarDogNick) April 13, 2022

Another gave a great example of an NBA player who embodied Chubb’s temperament and work ethic.

He called Chubb “the Tim Duncan of football”

The tim Duncan of football — The Black Sheep (@Yourhighness032) April 13, 2022

Conclusion

This did not change anyone’s perception of Baker Mayfield.

Those who liked him beforehand found more reasons to like him after listening to the podcast.

People who were not fans of Mayfield before tuning in continue to be not big supporters of him.

Both he and the Browns are seeking closure and a fresh start so it is just a matter of time before everyone is out of this awkward limbo.