NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield’s Interview

Quarterback Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns watches from the sidelines during the first half of the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 38-24.
(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield‘s long-awaited taped appearance on the “YNK: you know what I mean?” podcast dropped today.

The soundbite that is most circulated is Mayfield’s response to the question of whether he feels disrespected by the Browns’ organization.

This podcast was 90 minutes long and was filled with content about Mayfield’s high school and college experiences and much more.

The NFL World had plenty of reactions to Mayfield’s podcast appearance.

Here is a sampling of them.

 

His Candor Compared To A Disgraced QB

One person put Mayfield in the same league as Cam Newton after his outspoken comments the other day about women.

 

He Didn’t Say Anything Wrong

Some felt that he was honest and unscripted.

These people had no issues with what he said.

 

Reaction To Mayfield’s Booing Comment

At one point, Mayfield talked about showing up at people’s workplaces and booing them for doing a bad job.

Some said they would be able to handle boos with Mayfield’s paycheck.

DraftKings took to Twitter to invite Mayfield over to boo them.

 

The Dog Was The Star Of The Podcast

The dog stole the show.

He had no interest in what was being discussed.

 

His Nick Chubb Comment

Mayfield commended Nick Chubb as being driven by internal motivation.

Dollar Day Nick showed a graphic of Chubb’s never-changing moods or mindset.

Another gave a great example of an NBA player who embodied Chubb’s temperament and work ethic.

He called Chubb “the Tim Duncan of football”

 

Conclusion

This did not change anyone’s perception of Baker Mayfield.

Those who liked him beforehand found more reasons to like him after listening to the podcast.

People who were not fans of Mayfield before tuning in continue to be not big supporters of him.

Both he and the Browns are seeking closure and a fresh start so it is just a matter of time before everyone is out of this awkward limbo.

