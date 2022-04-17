Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Analyst Believes Baker Mayfield Is The Answer For Panthers

Analyst Believes Baker Mayfield Is The Answer For Panthers

By

Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
(Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

 

Shortly after the Cleveland Browns landed Deshaun Watson, there was talk of Baker Mayfield and Carolina.

And it wasn’t good.

“Mutual disinterest” was the phrase used when discussing the possible trade of Mayfield to the Panthers.

And when such talk resurfaced last week, Carolina wide receiver Robbie Anderson cried “Nooooo!” on social media.

But ESPN analyst Matt Miller is among those who think all parties should reconsider.

“The move the Carolina Panthers need to make if they are going to save their jobs,” says Miller, “is to trade for Baker Mayfield who is going to have a chip on his shoulder the size of Norman, Oklahoma.”

Miller believes the Panthers could get a season like Mayfield’s final year with the Sooners.

Back then, the disgruntled passer was mad he wasn’t given a starting job at Texas Tech.

And a similar reaction to Cleveland’s perceived rejection could spark another big season for Baker’s next team.

 

Miller’s Other Reasons Make Sense, Too

This is a make-or-break season for the Panthers’ third-year head coach, Matt Rhule.

Rhule and his new offensive coordinator, Ben McAdoo, need someone ready to step in and take over.

There are no quarterbacks graded higher than late-first-rounders in this year’s NFL Draft.

Malik Willis was recruited by Rhule for Temple some years back and Kenny Pickett is a really nice kid.

But as Miller points out, that is not enough to make them worthy of Carolina’s #6 overall selection.

Better to land an experienced starting NFL quarterback you know more about.

Like Indianapolis, Carolina miscalculated on a quarterback trade in 2021.

And like the Colts, the Panthers need to move past that mistake and grab a viable upgrade.

 

Why Mayfield Makes Sense

Jimmy Garoppolo is the only other viable starter available on the trade market or free agency.

But the Panthers don’t have a second- or third-round pick and don’t really want to meet the 49ers’ price anyway.

McAdoo’s offense is a quick-hitting, up-tempo design run almost exclusively from the shotgun.

That minimizes Mayfield’s footwork problems and- assuming he pulls the trigger- quick hits help his game, too.

When Kevin Stefanski had Mayfield rolling out in 2020, quick and simple decisions were key to Mayfield’s success.

In an article for the Charlotte Observer, reporter Ellis L Williams compared McAdoo’s scheme to Freddie Kitchens’.

But he meant the 2018 Kitchens’ play calling that almost won Mayfield Rookie of the Year honors.

Another consideration is Mayfield’s contract position, which allows for a rebuild in 2023 for the Panthers.

 

Why It Might Not Work Out

There are significant risks for whatever team takes Baker Mayfield.

As much success as a challenged, slighted, or angry Mayfield has had, it doesn’t change his underlying faults.

Popularity in the locker room could be a problem if Robbie Anderson’s message is an indicator.

And Mayfield is not the only one trying to remake his reputation in Carolina.

Besides Rhule’s shaky status, McAdoo is still recovering from an ugly situation with the New York Giants.

McAdoo got 11 wins from a declining Eli Manning and a Rookie of the Year season from Odell Beckham.

But he was railroaded out of town with labels that kept him from finding a coordinator job until now.

With Rhule, McAdoo, and Mayfield all trying to right their career ships, things could get ugly if anything goes awry.

 

What Might It Take? 

Carolina is taking a risk for the straight second season and bringing on a quarterback they are not completely sold on.

But they are getting their 2022 starting quarterback in this deal and will need to compensate appropriately.

Negotiations could be wild with Andrew Berry expecting more, but anxious to dump Mayfield’s salary.

If the Browns have to pay any part of that 5th-year option, Berry will press for more than a single draft pick.

Carolina has 3 picks between the 4th and 5th rounds with no picks in the second or third.

Berry might want 2 of those 3 picks, possibly in return for Mayfield and a Browns 6th or 7th.

Or the GMs could make it a straight-up player deal, maybe the unhappy Anderson for Mayfield.

Adding the speedy receiver would let Berry narrow his draft-day plans.

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (4/17/22)
New York Jets v Carolina Panthers
Report: Panthers Have ‘Inside Track’ On Mayfield Trade
Quarterbacks Baker Mayfield #6 of the Cleveland Browns and Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals exchange jerseys following the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 15, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Browns 38-24.
Could Baker Mayfield Be Traded To The Cardinals?

About Pat Opperman

Pat Opperman retired from real life to write about the Cleveland Browns and other matters of undying faith. He's observed the NFL (and life in general) for a few too many years, which accounts for some of his unique takes on both.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/17/22)

No more pages to load