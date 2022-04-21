Browns Nation

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/21/22)

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Thursday, April 21, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns‘ offseason program continues.

Media access occurred yesterday, but Phase One of the schedule continues for the remainder of this week and next.

Communication and conditioning are the main themes in Phase One, and a news item pertaining to conditioning is the top story for the Thursday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Browns Constructing Regeneration Area

On Wednesday, the Browns posted on the team website that a new regeneration area is being constructed at Berea.

It is expected to be done before training camp and will include “five pieces of high-tech equipment, a yoga room, fuel bar, lab area, and new office spaces for the Browns’ performance and training staff.”

The high tech equipment will include the following:

  1. Cryochamber
  2. Photobiomodulation Light Bed
  3. Hyperbaric Chamber
  4. Altitude Chamber
  5. Deprivation Float Tank

Cold, light, and other methodologies will be used to improve player performance and accelerate recovery from injury.

Shaun Huls, Director of High Performance, explained how these methods will be incorporated into basic training and support for the players.

He said:

“I look at it like tools in the tool box. You have these basic fundamentals — your wrench and your hammer — and now you’re adding more tools to it. It helps with the foundational components of the training and recovery and be better at what we do with them. There’s going to be changes in the programs, but it’s just another tool with the foundation that’s already there.”

This is a positive change that will enhance the health and well-being of the players.

 

2. Ward Received Congratulations From Mayfield

Though Baker Mayfield is not onsite at voluntary workouts, his name has come up several times in conversation.

Denzel Ward mentioned that Mayfield reached out to congratulate him after news of his contract extension broke.

Ward and Mayfield were both first-round draft picks for the Browns in the 2018 NFL Draft.

 

3. Steelers And Mayfield

There is renewed discussion of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ interest in signing Mayfield if the Browns cut him.

ESPN’s Jeff Darlington talked about it on a recent episode of Get Up.

Darlington believes the Steelers would sign Mayfield “the very next day” if he is cut.

Happy Thursday Browns fans!

 

