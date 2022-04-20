Browns Nation

Browns Players Looking To Build Camaraderie This Offseason

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett talks to a fan during the second quarter of the game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on March 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Camaraderie in the locker room is crucial for success in the NFL.

Guys that are on the same page as one another see that synchronization pay off on Sunday’s.

Teammates at each other’s throats all year long tend to lack that same success.

With plenty of new faces for the Cleveland Browns this season, building camaraderie amongst each other is a focus this offseason.

That’s what freshly paid cornerback Denzel Ward says, anyways.

Talk is cheap in the offseason, though.

If anyone has learned that in two of the past three seasons, it’s Cleveland.

Reported locker room issues last season were a problem for the Browns.

This time around, Cleveland will look to avoid those same distractions.

 

Walk the Walk

We’ve seen this song and dance with the Browns before.

Just one season ago, in fact.

Before the start of last year, Baker Mayfield, Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., and Austin Hooper all took their families on a trip to Montana.

This led many to believe that the Browns’ chemistry stood strong.

As we now know, it, uh, did not.

Far from it.

However, going back to last year’s reported locker room issues, Baker Mayfield sat at the center of those reports.

He’s on his way out and new quarterback Deshaun Watson will take the reins.

Only time will tell the true locker room impact of that decision by the Browns.

However, it’s unfair to pin all the issues on Baker alone.

There are 50+ other players in that facility that could have stepped up to mend things.

No one did.

So, while it’s nice that Ward, Watson, and Myles Garrett are planning trips, it takes more than a mini-vacation to make a true bond.

 

Tested in Battle

The true camaraderie between these new Browns teammates won’t develop until games start to matter.

Guys can absolutely learn things about one another throughout training camp and the summer.

However, as far as becoming brothers in the locker room, that comes with being battle tested as a group.

Some of that can certainly take place at camp.

Seeing how one another responds to adversity on a fall Sunday, however, will make or break the locker room.

 

Limit the Distractions

The less we hear about the Browns and their locker room, the better.

It’s like referees in football or umpires in baseball.

If there’s no attention or chatter regarding them, it usually means they’re doing a good job.

Same goes for the Browns locker room.

Last year’s issues were constantly talked about on a week-by-week basis.

That’s a huge distraction for players, coaches, and the whole organization.

Even now, it gets talked about, as Mayfield pointed out here in the YNK Podcast.

Even John Johnson III pointed out a potential divide in the locker room regarding Odell Beckham Jr. last year.

The pieces seem to be in place for a unified locker room.

Guys like Cooper and Nick Chubb have this demeanor that just screams selflessness and a team-first mentality.

That’s only part of the equation for success, but it’s a big chunk.

If everyone buys in on this Browns team, the ceiling is high.

If distractions and issues seep in again, things will crumble quickly.

