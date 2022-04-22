Browns Nation News And Notes (4/22/22)

It is Friday, April 22, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are concluding the first week of 2022 offseason voluntary workouts.

Here is the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Andrew Berry Press Conference Is Scheduled For Today

GM Andrew Berry’s pre-draft press conference is scheduled for today at 12:30 PM EDT.

Browns GM Andrew Berry will meet with media today at 12:30 to discuss the upcoming draft. I’m guessing he’ll be asked about other topics as well. — Tom Withers (@twithersAP) April 22, 2022

The Browns’ seven draft picks in next week’s draft are as follows:

Round 2 (Pick 44)

Round 3 (Pick 78)

Round 3 (Pick 99; Resolution JC-2A)

Round 4 (Pick 118)

Round 6 (Pick 202 from Cowboys)

Round 7 (Pick 223 from Lions)

Round 7 (Pick 246 from Bills)

I wish some how some way AB could pull off a Blockbuster trade to get back into the 1st round of the Draft. #Browns — Dan (@CLBrownsDan) April 21, 2022

It remains to be seen how specific he will be on whether the Browns plan to trade up to get back in the first round or if he talks about where things stand with notable free agents like Jadeveon Clowney and Jarvis Landry.

Baker Mayfield‘s situation will likely be a topic that reporters will inquire about if Berry fails to address it directly.

2. Details Of 2022 NFL Schedule Release

Though the official release of the complete NFL schedule will be on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 8:00 PM EDT on NFL Network, there will be a few games released prior to that.

The details are as follows:

At 6:00 PM on May 12, the teams will announce their first home opponent.

During the first night of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022, details of the Week 2 Thursday Night Football game on September 15, the first to premiere on Amazon Prime, will be announced.

International games will be announced on May 4, and select others will also be released during the week of May 9.

2022 NFL schedule release news. Here’s the announcement about how and when the sked will be announced. pic.twitter.com/msvrr7HyCL — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) April 21, 2022

3. Flashback Friday

Courtesy of The Dawgs Table Twitter account, we look back to one of the best moments of the Browns 2021 season.

This was Myles Garrett‘s strip sack, fumble recovery, and touchdown that broke the franchise’s single season sack record with his 15th sack of the season.

Garrett finished the season with 16 sacks.

He is positioned to become the Browns’ all-time sack leader in 2022.

Clay Matthews Jr. has 62, and Garrett currently has 58.5.

Happy Friday Browns fans!