Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (4/22/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/22/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Friday, April 22, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are concluding the first week of 2022 offseason voluntary workouts.

Here is the Friday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Andrew Berry Press Conference Is Scheduled For Today

GM Andrew Berry’s pre-draft press conference is scheduled for today at 12:30 PM EDT.

The Browns’ seven draft picks in next week’s draft are as follows:

  • Round 2 (Pick 44)
  • Round 3 (Pick 78)
  • Round 3 (Pick 99; Resolution JC-2A)
  • Round 4 (Pick 118)
  • Round 6 (Pick 202 from Cowboys)
  • Round 7 (Pick 223 from Lions)
  • Round 7 (Pick 246 from Bills)

It remains to be seen how specific he will be on whether the Browns plan to trade up to get back in the first round or if he talks about where things stand with notable free agents like Jadeveon Clowney and Jarvis Landry.

Baker Mayfield‘s situation will likely be a topic that reporters will inquire about if Berry fails to address it directly.

 

2. Details Of 2022 NFL Schedule Release 

Though the official release of the complete NFL schedule will be on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 8:00 PM EDT on NFL Network, there will be a few games released prior to that.

The details are as follows:

At 6:00 PM on May 12, the teams will announce their first home opponent.

During the first night of the NFL Draft on Thursday, April 28, 2022, details of the Week 2 Thursday Night Football game on September 15, the first to premiere on Amazon Prime, will be announced.

International games will be announced on May 4, and select others will also be released during the week of May 9.

 

3. Flashback Friday

Courtesy of The Dawgs Table Twitter account, we look back to one of the best moments of the Browns 2021 season.

This was Myles Garrett‘s strip sack, fumble recovery, and touchdown that broke the franchise’s single season sack record with his 15th sack of the season.

Garrett finished the season with 16 sacks.

He is positioned to become the Browns’ all-time sack leader in 2022.

Clay Matthews Jr. has 62, and Garrett currently has 58.5.

Happy Friday Browns fans!

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) runs to the sideline during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 25th 2018, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.
Report: Jarvis Landry Will Choose Between 2 Teams
Deebo Samuel #19 of the San Francisco 49ers warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Should The Browns Inquire About Deebo Samuel?
Nick Chubb
Video Shows Nick Chubb’s Strength In Weight Room

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Report: Jarvis Landry Will Choose Between 2 Teams

No more pages to load