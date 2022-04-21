Report: Jarvis Landry Will Choose Between 2 Teams

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with wide receiver Jarvis Landry.

The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has spent each of the last four seasons as a member of the Browns.

Now, the 29-year-old is allowed to sign with whichever team he wants as a free agent.

However, it sounds like Landry has limited his choices to two teams.

The Final Two

A player of Landry’s caliber likely had many options this offseason.

He has been a reliable wideout in the NFL since joining the league in 2014.

The LSU product met with the Atlanta Falcons earlier in the offseason, but has ruled them out as a final team.

Instead, Landry is deciding between the Browns and the New Orleans Saints.

“Landry is likely going to decide between the Saints and the Cleveland #Browns” – Rapsheet just now. Says the decision will probably come after the draft, but could come right before. pic.twitter.com/xeUFqYWvrq — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) April 20, 2022

At first glance, it seems a bit odd that Landry would want to return to Cleveland.

He was recently cut by Cleveland and is coming off the worst season of his career.

However, the Browns have a new quarterback in Deshaun Watson that could potentially draw Landry back to Cleveland.

Although, the Saints are another potential option as Landry is originally from Louisiana.

A chance to play for your home state is often times something that interests players.

That being said, this could be a legitimate 50/50 type of decision from Landry.

A Return To Cleveland

The Browns’ offense could certainly use Landry for this upcoming season.

Earlier this offseason, they acquired Pro Bowl receiver Amari Cooper from the Dallas Cowboys.

A solid acquisition, but the Browns lack depth behind Cooper.

That being said, Landry would be a nice addition alongside Cooper in 2022.

He has been a productive option throughout a majority of his career.

Although, Browns fans are certainly aware of the impact Landry has made on the roster.

Many fans would welcome Landry back to Cleveland with open arms.

He’s likely intrigued with the opportunity to play alongside Watson in Cleveland.

The move back to Cleveland certainly seems like the better fit for Landry.

Joining The Saints?

As already mentioned, Landry is from Louisiana, so the Saints seem like an ideal landing spot.

However, this team isn’t exactly set up to favor a player such as Landry.

The Saints use a run-heavy offense, which means less targets for Landry and the rest of the receivers.

Also, star wideout Michael Thomas is going to be in the slot and the focal point of the receiving game.

Landry is going to be forced to play second fiddle to Thomas on the Saints.

It’s also worth noting that the Saints don’t have the best quarterback situation.

They have Jameis Winston coming off an ACL injury and veteran Andy Dalton.

A move to New Orleans likely would’ve made more sense when Drew Brees was still slinging it.

There is a chance that Landry wants a change of scenery and doesn’t care about how he’ll fit on the team.

Regardless, it sounds like the Pro Bowl receiver is going to make his decision here soon.